Countries that benefited from carbon emissions must help carry burden: Prakash Javadekar

Union Minister for Environment, Forests and Climate Change, Prakash Javadekar on Friday said that the BASIC countries — Brazil, South Africa, India and China — had impressed upon developed countries at the COP25 meet in Madrid earlier this month to pay developing countries funds to the tune of US $1 trillion as public finance with no double accounting.

“The world that benefited from carbon emissions that made them developed, must pay. They must help developing countries carry the burden. The developed world promised $1 trillion over the past 10 years. Only 0.2 per cent of this has actually been given out. The BASIC countries have made this demand. It will be discussed further at COP26 next year,” he said.

The Minister added that India’s efforts to meet the Paris Agreement targets were appreciated “by all other countries ”at the COP25 meet.

“The entire world has appreciated the achievements that India has made in meeting the Paris Agreement goals. India has reduced the emissions intensity of GDP by 21 per cent and is on track to achieve the goal of 35 per cent reduction, as has been promised in the Paris agreement,” he said.

The Minister added that Prime Minister Modi had announced a target of 175 GW of renewable energy in Paris. “We have already achieved 83 GW. The PM has subsequently increased the target to 450 GW at the recent UN Climate Action Summit. We are simultaneously progressing on solar, biomass and wind energy,” he said.

