Looking for a quick getaway? Here are 5 countries allowing travellers from India

Indians can travel to countries like Iceland, Russia, and South Africa, among others. (Source: Pixabay)

Even as the second wave of the coronavirus ebbs, Indians looking to scratch that travel itch are left with limited options when it comes to international vacations. However, with the threat of a third wave, it is advisable to follow all Covid guidelines such as masking and social distancing and avoid non-essential travel. Several countries have also made a negative RT-PCR report mandatory for those arriving from India, while others require a quarantine period.

If you’re looking for a quick getaway, here are the countries open for Indian tourists:

Russia

Flights to Russia were recently resumed in a bid to revive the tourism industry. Travellers are required to carry a negative Covid-19 PCR test result, which is not older than three days prior to departure. Antibody tests will not be accepted.

Airlines such as Aeroflot require passengers to be in personal protective equipment (PPE) kits throughout the journey. Upon arrival, passengers are required to take another Covid test and quarantine at their place of stay until they receive a negative result.

Turkey

A municipality worker wearing a face mask and protective suit disinfects the area outside the historical Sultan Ahmed Mosque, also known as Blue Mosque. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel, File) A municipality worker wearing a face mask and protective suit disinfects the area outside the historical Sultan Ahmed Mosque, also known as Blue Mosque. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel, File)

A negative PCR test result is mandatory for travelling to Turkey. The test must be taken not more than 72 hours before boarding the flight. They will also be required to quarantine for 14 days in locations determined by Turkish authorities.

Travellers may also be subjected to random PCR testing upon arrival. While temperature tests have been removed, passengers are required to wear masks.

Iceland

All passengers, “regardless of origin”, are allowed to visit Iceland. A proof of previous infection and recovery or certificate of vaccination (Covishield in India’s case) exempts one from needing a negative PCR-test result.

However, all passengers are required to undergo a Covid screening upon arrival, without any exceptions. The passengers are required to quarantine till another test is carried out five days later. If the second test is negative, then the quarantine period end.

Egypt

Egypt has also resumed tourism. However, Indians are required to undergo a rapid DNA test (ID NOW) upon arrival. In addition to this, a negative PCR test certificate is also required before departure.

Travellers are expected to remain under quarantine at their place of stay till they receive a negative test result. If found positive, they will have to undergo a strict quarantine at a government hospital, the cost of which will be borne by the traveller.

South Africa

South Africa (Source: Pixabay) South Africa (Source: Pixabay)

The country is open for travellers, however, they need to adhere to strict protocols. The country is also currently grappling with a third wave of infections. International air travel is restricted to five airports and passengers must provide a negative Covid test result, taken not more than 72 hours before the date of travel.

In case the traveller fails to provide a negative report, they will undergo an antigen test upon arrival. If they test positive, they will be placed under quarantine for 10 days, the cost of which will be borne by the traveller.

Other countries are also expected to open travel soon. Mauritius is opening travel for all vaccinated guests July 15 onwards, but they still need to show a negative RT-PCR report. They will also be tested for Covid on arrival and are expected to quarantine for 14 days. After a negative test result on the 14th day, travellers will be allowed to explore the island nation.