Counting day eve: Parties try different ways to beat the blues

From seeking divine intervention to staying confined to their natives to visiting party offices, leaders in the four states – West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam and Kerala – are gearing up for the results on Monday.

Several leaders sought divine intervention ahead of counting day. BJP’s Purnima Chakraborty offered prayers in Kolkata, while Ghatal candidate Sital Kapat visited a local temple. In contrast, TMC leaders projected calm confidence. Kolkata mayor Firhad Hakim said the party was preparing for a decisive mandate, asserting that CM Mamata Banerjee would return for a fourth term.

In Pandabeswar, TMC’s Narendranath Chakraborty kept away from the political buzz, tending to his garden. “People know my work,” he said, expressing confidence in a sweeping victory for his party.

The BJP struck a different tone. Arjun Singh, contesting from Noapara, spoke of restrained celebrations, promising “tradition over noise” with sweets instead of loud festivities. Others maintained routine — Amarnath Sakha held his usual tea stall interactions, while Malda candidate Amlan Bhaduri focused on fitness to manage stress.

Adding another dimension, smaller players like Aam Janata Unnayan Party chief Humayun Kabir claimed they could hold the balance of power, though such assertions were rejected outright by the TMC.

Tamil Nadu

In Tamil Nadu, the hours leading up to counting have been defined by caution, quiet mobilisation and contingency planning across political camps.

Actor-politician Vijay, whose Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) is seen as a wildcard in this election, made a visit to Velankanni church over the weekend. While the public gesture was one of faith, party insiders suggest preparations are underway for a range of outcomes.

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If the party secures a significant number of seats, discussions are already in motion about housing newly elected MLAs together in a secure location — a familiar strategy in tightly contested verdicts.

AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami has retreated to his home base in Salem, a customary move that reflects both political grounding and strategic distance from the capital’s immediate pressures. His return signals a focus on core support networks as the party awaits results.

On the ruling side, Chief Minister M K Stalin has kept engagements minimal, making only a brief visit to the DMK headquarters. The restrained approach suggests confidence tempered with caution. Udhayanidhi Stalin has also returned from Dubai ahead of counting, indicating the leadership’s readiness for any outcome.

Across parties, there is a noticeable absence of overt celebration or alarm. Instead, the mood is one of measured anticipation. Leaders are avoiding bold claims in public while quietly preparing for post-result scenarios, including alliance negotiations and legislative strategies.

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As counting day approaches, Tamil Nadu presents a picture of political discipline — where symbolism, strategy and silence coexist, and where the real contest may only begin once the numbers are revealed.

Kerala

Kerala heads into counting day with familiar political clarity but competing claims of victory. Votes for all 140 Assembly seats will be counted across 140 centres beginning at 8 am. Around 15,000 officials have been deployed to oversee the process.

The ruling CPI(M)-led LDF is confident of retaining power for a third consecutive term. State secretary M V Govindan described the upcoming verdict as “crucial and historical,” expressing confidence in a comfortable majority.

The Congress-led UDF, buoyed by exit poll projections, believes it is poised for a comeback after a decade out of power. However, senior leaders have struck a cautious note publicly, urging patience until counting begins.

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The BJP, which failed to open its account in 2021, is aiming to re-establish itself as a viable third force. Its focus remains on key constituencies like Nemom, alongside hopes of surprise gains elsewhere.

Leaders across parties have outlined their counting-day plans. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will remain at his residence in Kannur, while party and Opposition leaders will monitor developments from state offices and the capital.

Speculation has also intensified around leadership choices in the event of a UDF victory, though Congress has reiterated that any decision will follow internal procedures after results are declared.

Despite the competing claims, the mood remains measured. Kerala’s electorate has historically delivered decisive mandates, and once again, the state awaits a verdict that could either reinforce continuity or signal change.

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Assam

Both the BJP and the Congress kept engagements low-key on Sunday, a day before counting, while stepping up internal coordination and projecting confidence in the outcome.

In the BJP camp, state president Dilip Saikia and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma chaired a virtual meeting with party candidates, MPs and district unit heads to review preparedness for counting day. The Congress and its allies had held a similar exercise in Guwahati a day earlier.

Even as public activity remained subdued, leaders across camps reiterated their claims of victory. Saikia said the BJP-led alliance was headed for a “historic mandate”. Of the 126 Assembly seats, the BJP contested 90, while its allies, the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and Bodoland People’s Front (BPF), fielded candidates in 26 and 11 seats respectively.

“Based on inputs from our booths, we expect to win over 80 of the 90 seats we contested,” Saikia said, adding that the alliance could secure around 20 more seats through its partners. “There is every possibility of the alliance touching the 100-seat mark,” he said.

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The Congress, however, dismissed such projections. On Saturday, state president Gaurav Gogoi rejected exit poll predictions of an NDA sweep, arguing that “silent voters” and an “undercurrent” in favour of the Opposition would shape the final outcome.