Counters open in Gujarat for booking in passenger trains

From Friday, Passenger Reservation Offices and Ticket Booking Counters at select railway stations of Gujarat have been opened in order to book mail/express passenger trains which will run from June 1.

According to Western Railways officials, as many as 41 PRS counters have been made functional in railway stations of Gujarat, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. A total of 17 Mail/Express trains will be run by Western Railways from June 1. Tickets can also be booked from IRCTC website.

The railway stations in Gujarat where reservation can be done for passenger trains are Ahmedabad (2), Sabarmati, Viramgam, Gandhidham, Mahesana, Palanpur and Bhuj under Ahmedabad division of WR, Vadodara(2), Bharuch, Ankleshwar, Nadiad, Anand, Godhra and National Academy of Indian Railways (NAIR) in Vadodara of Vadodara division, Rajkot under Rajkot division, Bhavnagar, Junagadh, Veraval and Porbandar under Bhavnagar division, Dahod under Ratlam division and Surat(2) and Valsad (2) under Mumbai division.

“It has been decided to reopen the Passenger Reservation Offices & Ticket Booking Counters at selected stations with effect from 22nd May, 2020, for the convenience of general public who wants to travel.

After opening of reservation offices and booking counters at the nominated stations, the ticket booking will resume in usual manner as was being done before the nationwide Lockdown. However, guidelines of social distancing will be adhered to and the hygiene Protocol will be observed in view of spread of Covid – 19. Passengers are requested to kindly confirm the opening of booking offices before arriving at the station.

Only reserved tickets will be issued, and no refund will start,” said Ravinder Bhakar, spokesperson, Western Railways.

As per officials, the Indian Railways will be running 100 pairs of passengers trains from June 1 and out of them, 17 pairs of trains will be run by Western Railways.

These 17 pairs of trains are Train 02933/02934 Karnavati Express (Mumbai Central-Ahmedabad), Train 02955/02956 MMCT Jaipur Express (Mumbai Central-Jaipur), Train 02903/02904 Golden Temple Mail (Mumbai Central-Amritsar) Train 02479/02478 Suryanagri Express (Bandra Terminus-Jodhpur), Train 02925/02926 Paschim Express (Bandra Terminus-Amritsar) Train 09041/09042 BDTS Ghazipur Express (Bandra Terminus-Ghazipur), Train 09045/09046 Tapti Ganga Express (Surat- Chhapra), Train 02833/02834 ADI Howrah Express (Ahmedabad-Howrah) Train 09165/09166 Sabarmati Express (Ahmedabad-Sabarmati), Train 09167/09168 Sabarmati Express (Ahmedabad-Varanasi) Train 02947/02948 Azimabad Express (Ahmedabad-Patna) Train 02915/02916 Ashram Express (Ahmedabad- Delhi) Train

09083/09084 Special Train via Surat (Ahmedabad-Muzaffarpur) Train 09089/09090 Special Train via Surat (Ahmedabad-Gorakhpur) Train 09037/09038 Avadh Express (Bandra Terminus- Gorakhpur), Train 09039/09040 Avadh Express (Bandra Terminus-Muzaffarpur) and Train 02917/02918 Gujarat Sampath Kranti (Ahmedabad- Nizamuddin, New Delhi).

According to officials, these trains will have AC as well as non AC compartments and seats can be availed only on reservation basis.

