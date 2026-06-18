Counter-terrorism, narcotics control, border security discussed as Amit Shah meets US envoy Gor

Amit Shah and the US envoy discussed cooperation on counter-terrorism, narcotics control and border security during a high-level meeting. (Image: Amit Shah/X)

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi met US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Evian, France, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday held talks with US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor, with both sides focusing on strengthening security cooperation between the two countries.

According to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), the discussions covered a range of issues of mutual interest, including counter-terrorism, narcotics control, border security and law-enforcement cooperation.

“Met US Ambassador to India, Mr Sergio Gor in New Delhi today. Had a detailed discussion on further strengthening cooperation between India and the US in the area of security, particularly in counter-terrorism and counter-narcotics,” Shah said in a statement on Friday.