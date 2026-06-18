Counter-terrorism, narcotics control, border security discussed as Amit Shah meets US envoy Gor

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi met US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Evian, France, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday held talks with US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor, with both sides focusing on strengthening security cooperation between the two countries.
According to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), the discussions covered a range of issues of mutual interest, including counter-terrorism, narcotics control, border security and law-enforcement cooperation.
“Met US Ambassador to India, Mr Sergio Gor in New Delhi today. Had a detailed discussion on further strengthening cooperation between India and the US in the area of security, particularly in counter-terrorism and counter-narcotics,” Shah said in a statement on Friday.
“Under the leadership of PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji, India is firmly committed to advancing the India–U.S. Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership and ensuring that the people of both nations benefit from the bilateral relationship,” he added.
Met U.S. Ambassador to India, Mr. Sergio Gor in New Delhi today.
Had a detailed discussion on further strengthening cooperation between India and the U.S. in the area of security, particularly in counter-terrorism and counter-narcotics.
Under the leadership of PM Shri… pic.twitter.com/8s5kF7Opr9
— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) June 18, 2026
Gor also issued a statement after the meeting. “Had an excellent meeting with Honorable Home Minister Amit Shah. We had a fruitful discussion on enhancing collaboration to combat terrorism, shield our people from narcotics and illicit drugs, secure our borders, and jointly bring criminals to justice in both nations,” he said.
Had an excellent meeting with Honorable Home Minister @AmitShah. We had a fruitful discussion on enhancing collaboration to combat terrorism, shield our people from narcotics and illicit drugs, secure our borders, and jointly bring criminals to justice in both nations. pic.twitter.com/ePC0dHQZ0X
— Ambassador Sergio Gor (@USAmbIndia) June 18, 2026
The meeting assumes significance as it comes immediately after the Modi-Trump interaction at the G7 summit and amid growing cooperation between New Delhi and Washington on security and intelligence-sharing matters. Counter-terrorism has emerged as a key area of engagement between the two countries, particularly in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed. The April 2025 attack heightened India’s diplomatic outreach on terrorism-related concerns.
India and the US have also been working closely to tackle transnational crime networks, drug trafficking and money laundering. Security agencies from both countries regularly cooperate through intelligence exchanges, joint investigations and institutional mechanisms aimed at disrupting terror financing and narcotics smuggling routes.
The India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership has expanded significantly in recent years, encompassing defence, technology, trade and security cooperation. The Shah-Gor meeting is being seen as part of continuing efforts by both governments to deepen collaboration on internal security challenges and strengthen coordination between their law-enforcement agencies.