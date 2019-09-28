Counter intel top cop says one more ‘drone’ recovered in border areas of Punjab

A senior Punjab Police official Friday claimed to have recovered another Pakistani drone, which was used to airdrop arms and ammunition in border areas of Punjab but had “crashlanded” in Muhawa village near the Indo-Pak border in Amritsar district.

DSP (counter intelligence) Balbir Singh, also claimed that the drones from Pakistan breached Punjab border in at least three villages to drop weapons.

Punjab Police earlier had claimed to have recovered a half-burnt drone from Rajoke village in Tarn Taran. The Rajoke village was Friday visited by Border Security Force (BSF) Director General V K Johari. BSF claimed that Johari’s visit to Rajoke was not in connection with the recovery of drones.

DSP Singh said the damaged drone was recovered Friday based on the information given by Akashdeep, one of the four people the state police arrested on Sunday. They are allegedly part of a terror module of the Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZF). Akashdeep accompanied the team to the site.

“Akashdeep had admitted that one drone was burnt in Chhabal town while the other was kept hidden at Muhawa village. This drone could carry five to six kg weight and had a wing span of five feet,” the DSP said.

Meanwhile, a Punjab Police spokesperson late in the evening “clarified” that so far only two drones have been recovered, including one last month from Muhawa village and the second in a burnt condition this week from Chhabal town in Tarn Taran.

The spokesperson neither confirmed nor denied the claims of DSP Balbir Singh, who led a counter intelligence team that raided Muhawa village and “recovered” the second drone. Local police had no clue about the raid conducted by the DSP.

DSP Balbir Singh said the drone was damaged and it could not fly back to Pakistan. However, he did not show the drone to the media.

Later talking to The Indian Express, he said, “This drone is different from the one used in Rajoke. One more drone was reported flying over village Bhusse near border. So far we have come to know about total nine flights by these drones in three villages – Rajoke and Muhawa and Bhusse. These nine flights were conducted over five days.”

“There is a drain in Rajoke where most of the drones landed with weapons. All five AK-47 weapons and grenades were dropped at Rajoke. Two pistols were dropped here (Muhawa) and third in Bhusse.”

Balbir Singh claimed the drones were GPS enabled “dropped the weapons from a height of 200 metres”. He said these drones can fly at a height of 800 to 900 metres.

“The drone recovered today is of no particular brand. It is more of an assembled piece with parts that can be procured online. So far we have come to know that two of these drones crashed, including one at Bhusse, while going back after delivering the weapons,” the DSP claimed.

The state police had on Sunday claimed to have busted the terror module of the KZF, which is backed by a group based in Pakistan and Germany.

Five AK-47 rifles, 16 magazines and 472 rounds of ammunition, four Chinese-made 30 bore pistols, along with eight magazines and 72 rounds of ammunition; nine hand grenades, five satellite phones with their ancillary equipment, two mobile phones, two wireless sets and fake currency with the face value of Rs 10 lakh were recovered from them.

On coordination with BSF, Balbir Singh said, “We haven’t sought help from BSF. Only Punjab Police is working on it. NIA too hasn’t taken over the probe. We are going to seek police remand of one more accused Shubdeep. Now, total number of accused has reached seven”.

BSF mum on police theory

Rajoke (Tarn Taran): Border Security Force (BSF) Director General VK Johari Friday visited village Rajoke amid claims by the Punjab Police that a huge consignment of weapons was airdropped there by drones from Pakistan.

BSF claimed that Johari’s visit to Rajoke, which has three BSF check posts, was not in connection with the recovery of drones.

Punjab Police’s DSP (Bhikhiwind) Rajveer Singh accompanied Johri during his visit to Rajoke. “I was not here to hold any meeting with him. We just escorted him,” he said.

Asked if the DG spoke on the recovery of drones, Rajveer Singh said, “I don’t know anything. I was sitting away from the gathering. The district police is not probing the drone conspiracy. It is being looked after by the intelligence wing of the Punjab Police. I don’t have any information about it.”

No official from the intelligence wing came to meet DG at Rajoke. Johari too didn’t visit the drain from where Punjab Police claimed to have recovered half burnt drone. (KAMALDEEP SINGH BRAR)