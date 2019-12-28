Council of Ministers to discuss draft vision for sectors on January 4

This will be the third meeting of the Council since the NDA government returned to power in May 2019, and the second within a fortnight. (Express file Photo By Amit Mehra) This will be the third meeting of the Council since the NDA government returned to power in May 2019, and the second within a fortnight. (Express file Photo By Amit Mehra)

In a bid to finalise the five-year vision of some sectors, the Union Council of Ministers, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will meet again on January 4 to deliberate on the draft vision prepared by a Group of Secretaries.

According to sources, the day-long meeting is expected to deliberate on the draft vision of social sectors including health and education. Proposals related to the welfare of social groups like Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes (OBC) may also be discussed.

Apart from ministers, all secretaries have been asked to be present, sources added.

On December 21, the Council had a marathon meeting and discussed draft visions of two key sectors — rural, agriculture and allied sectors; and infrastructure. The progress of these sectors in the last six months — particularly the implementation of flagship schemes like PM-KISAN — was reviewed. It was also learnt that suggestions regarding the Union budget 2020-21, to be presented on February 1, were discussed. However, that meeting was inconclusive.

The next meeting has been scheduled even as the country is witnessing widespread protests against the new citizenship law and NRC.

