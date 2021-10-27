Couldn’t wait indefinitely for Cong to work on Opp unity: TMC

The TMC on Tuesday accused the Congress of showing no interest in strengthening Opposition unity to take on the BJP, and said it “cannot wait for an indefinite period” for the Congress to act.

The TMC said no action was taken despite West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee personally making a case to Congress President Sonia Gandhi — after TMC’s victory in the Bengal elections — to “bring like-minded parties together”.

Addressing a press briefing in New Delhi, TMC’s Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Sekhar Ray said the party could not keep waiting for the Congress to “prepare a common plan” and for that reason, it had decided to expand in Tripura, Assam, Goa and Uttar Pradesh.

Sushmita Dev, a former Congress leader who took oath as a TMC Rajya Sabha MP on Tuesday, said at the press conference that one “cannot restrict any party from contesting anywhere” in the name of Opposition unity.

TMC’s attack on the Congress, the single largest Opposition party in Parliament, comes at a time it has been pitching for Banerjee as the only leader who can successfully defeat the BJP in the country.