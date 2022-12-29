scorecardresearch
Cough syrup deaths: India seeks details from Uzbekistan on investigations

A probe has already been launched by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation in connection with the death of 18 children in Uzbekistan allegedly linked to the cough syrup.

MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said consular assistance is being provided to some linked to the company who are facing legal action in Uzbekistan. (File photo)

India is in touch with the Uzbak authorities and has sought details of their investigation into the death of 18 children after allegedly consuming cough syrup made by an Indian firm, the External Affairs Ministry said on Thursday.

MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi also said consular assistance is being provided to some linked to the company who are facing legal action there.

Noting that the Uzbek authorities have not formally taken up the matter with New Delhi, he said, “Nevertheless, our embassy has contacted the Uzbek side and is seeking further details of their investigation … We understand that legal action has been initiated by the Uzbek authorities against some people, including the local representative of the company there”.

“And in that context, we are extending necessary consular assistance to those individuals or individual,” he said.

The comments came even as a probe has already been launched by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation in connection with the death of 18 children in Uzbekistan allegedly linked to the cough syrup, while the manufacturing of Marion Biotech’s Dok-1 Max has also been suspended.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya also said further action would be taken based on the inspection of the pharma company.

First published on: 29-12-2022 at 18:00 IST
