Cotton crop in peril in Abohar, damage acreage likely to rise

Farmers, standing in knee deep water, show the loss to cotton crop in Kikkar Khera village, in Fazilka. (Express)

While 15,000 acres of cotton crop in Balluana, Fazilka and Abohar areas of Fazilka district still lies submerged, the Department of Agriculture has indicated that this area may increase in the days to come as water is still overflowing from various drains from Muktsar side and this water will move towards the fields.

According to the Drainage Department, water has come down in the Abul Khurana drain by 2 feet, but the danger of it overflowing was still there.

Agriculture Department sources said that it was difficult to prevent damage to cotton crop as water is clogged in the field for 4-5 days at a stretch and Tuesday was the sixth day of many fields being under water.

Drainage Department Executive Engineer Sukhjit Singh conducted a field inspection on Tuesday and said,”I am in Saidanwali village and I have seen water still standing in cotton fields. Though water has come down in Abul Khurana drain by about 2 feet, but problem will be solved when water gets drained out from cotton fields.”

Parminder Singh, Agriculture Development Officer (ADO) of Fazilka district, said, “The affected area stood at 15,884 acres on Tuesday, but it may increase further as still more water is coming. The exact damage will be assessed by the Revenue Department when water fully recedes in all fields. Damage to the cotton crop may increase further as on Tuesday as well water wasn’t drained out from most of the cotton fields.”

Meanwhile, rain water mixed with sewer water was drained out of Abohar city area on Tuesday. It had rained heavily on August 20 night, and till noon on August 21. Water was drained out after 5 days of rainfall. Roof of the fire brigade building has also developed cracks due to rainfall in Abohar.

