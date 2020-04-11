In Mansa, SSP initiates phone counseling for COVID-19 patients to lift their spirits

Phone numbers of the self help groups have been provided to the patients. (Representational Photo/Photo by Nirmal Harindan) Phone numbers of the self help groups have been provided to the patients. (Representational Photo/Photo by Nirmal Harindan)

AFTER BUDHLADA town in Mansa emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot with 11 persons testing positive, the district police, with the help of psychologists, have started telephonic counseling for patients as well as suspected cases.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Mansa, Dr Narinder Bhargav started this drive, by calling some COVID-19 patients on Friday. The move is aimed at boosting the confidence of the patients to fight the disease.

Of the 11 patients, five are associated with Tablighi Jamaat and the six others are their contacts. Dr Bhargav said Budhlada town has been sealed and contact tracing survey is being carried out jointly by the health, police administration and civil administration.

“Mansa police has found that residents in different areas and persons who are in home quarantine and isolation need counseling,” he said.

He added that Mansa police has formed self help groups comprising psychologists and psychiatrists, who will counsel such persons to help boost their confidence.

The exercise has been started at the police control room in the presence of the SSP, who has instructed psychologists, psychiatrists and police officials to counsel such persons to boost their self-confidence, which will also give them the will to fight the coronavirus. Dr Harpal Sran and Dr Manoj Goyal are part of the team, apart from counselors led by Ajaypal.

Phone numbers of the self help groups have been provided to the patients.

