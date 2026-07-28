Cosmetic electoral exercise by Pakistan to camouflage illegal occupation: India on PoK polls

Randhir Jaiswal reiterated that the entire Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh, including the areas currently under Pakistan's “illegal and forcible occupation”, are parts of India. “ (PTI)

India has described the ongoing elections in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), which started on Monday, as an attempt by Islamabad to camouflage its illegal occupation and hide its “grave” human rights violations in the region.

“The current cosmetic electoral exercise is nothing but an attempt by Pakistan to camouflage its illegal occupation and hide its grave human rights violations in the region,” said Randhir Jaiswal, official spokesperson, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), on Tuesday, in response to a question during a media briefing.

He reiterated that the entire Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh, including the areas currently under Pakistan’s “illegal and forcible occupation”, are parts of India. “The ongoing mass protests in Pakistan-occupied Jammu & Kashmir are the direct consequences of Pakistan’s economic exploitation, its denial of the people’s fundamental rights, and its administrative oppression,” he said.