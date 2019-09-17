Corruption in Army shakes confidence of society: Court

Observing that “corruption in any department cannot be tolerated but when it comes to corruption in Indian Army, this fact substantially shakes the very confidence of the society”, a special CBI court sentenced a retired Major General to three years’ rigorous imprisonment for accepting bribes.

Special CBI Judge Shailendra awarded Maj Gen S P Murgai three years’ rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 25,000 for “inducing public servants by corrupt or illegal means and by exercise of personal influence as a motive to favour to M/s West End International (a fictitious company)”.

Murgai was accused of promoting the interests of the fictitious company for getting it in the process of procuring the deal to supply Hand Held Thermal Imagers to the Army. This company was projected by Tehelka.com as part of their investigation into corruption in defence procurement.

Journalist Samuel Mathew posed as a shareholder in the company and documented the meetings held in the following months through audio and video recordings which were later made public.

Following this a judicial inquiry commission was constituted, which inquired into the tapes till 2004. A case was registered against Murgai and the investigation handed over to the CBI.

It was alleged that Murgai took Rs 70,000 from Samuel on three occasions for inducing public servants by corrupt or illegal means and by exercise of personal influence as a motive to favour to M/s West End International.