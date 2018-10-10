Don’t take action on anonymous complaints of corruption against babus: Govt to depts

Anonymous complaints are those complaints which do not carry name and address of the complainant. (Representational Image) Anonymous complaints are those complaints which do not carry name and address of the complainant. (Representational Image)

There is no need to take action on anonymous or pseudonymous complaints alleging corruption by government employees, according to a directive issued by Personnel Ministry to all central government departments. It said such complaints “need to be simply filed”.

Officials said Wednesday the move comes after some of the central government departments received complaints of alleged corruption by high-ranking officials. The central government and the CVC usually get a number of complaints against a government employee when he or she is being considered for a senior level post or for some important assignment, they said.

In its latest communique, the Personnel Ministry cited its previous directive which said no action is required to be taken on anonymous and pseudonymous complaints, irrespective of the nature of the allegation and that such complaints need to be simply filed. It said probity watchdog Central Vigilance Commission has also issued a similar instruction to all government departments. “The instructions contained therein are reiterated and all ministries/departments are requested to follow the same while handling complaints received in their respective ministry/department,” said the directive issued on Monday.

Anonymous complaints are those complaints which do not carry name and address of the complainant. Pseudonymous complaints carry vague allegations and at times partial information of the complainant.

