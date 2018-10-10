Follow Us:
Wednesday, October 10, 2018
Gifting Recommendations: A Realme for every Indian during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale Sponsored

Gifting Recommendations: A Realme for every Indian during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale
  • Don’t take action on anonymous complaints of corruption against babus: Govt to depts

Don’t take action on anonymous complaints of corruption against babus: Govt to depts

Officials said Wednesday the move comes after some of the central government departments received complaints of alleged corruption by high-ranking officials.

By: PTI | New Delhi | Published: October 10, 2018 3:53:54 pm
Anonymous complaints are those complaints which do not carry name and address of the complainant. (Representational Image)

There is no need to take action on anonymous or pseudonymous complaints alleging corruption by government employees, according to a directive issued by Personnel Ministry to all central government departments. It said such complaints “need to be simply filed”.

Officials said Wednesday the move comes after some of the central government departments received complaints of alleged corruption by high-ranking officials. The central government and the CVC usually get a number of complaints against a government employee when he or she is being considered for a senior level post or for some important assignment, they said.

In its latest communique, the Personnel Ministry cited its previous directive which said no action is required to be taken on anonymous and pseudonymous complaints, irrespective of the nature of the allegation and that such complaints need to be simply filed. It said probity watchdog Central Vigilance Commission has also issued a similar instruction to all government departments. “The instructions contained therein are reiterated and all ministries/departments are requested to follow the same while handling complaints received in their respective ministry/department,” said the directive issued on Monday.

Anonymous complaints are those complaints which do not carry name and address of the complainant. Pseudonymous complaints carry vague allegations and at times partial information of the complainant.

Must Watch

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Republicans and their strained relationship with women
Watch Now
Republicans and their strained relationship with women
Buzzing Now
Advertisement