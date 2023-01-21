Corruption case against Lalu, kin: Delhi court rejects CBI plea for early hearing

A Delhi court on Friday rejected CBI’s request for an early hearing in a corruption case involving former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad, his wife Rabri Devi and son Tejashwi Yadav, noting that there was no merit in their arguments.

The CBI had sought an early hearing in the matter before Special CBI Judge Geetanjli Goel arguing that this was a case related to MPs/MLAs for which repeated directions had been issued by the Supreme Court mandating an expeditious disposal.

The agency alleged that the present case has been stalled for more that three years. The case is currently pending before the Supreme Court over the issue of sanction. The lawyers for the accused claimed that the agency proceeded with the case without appropriate sanction.

Senior advocate Maninder Singh, along with advocates Varun Jain, Navin Kumar and Akhilesh Singh, appeared for accused persons. They had argued that “if the petition before the Supreme Court was dismissed, then all the accused persons would be out of the court”.

The court dismissed the CBI application, stating that “an accused has the right to exhaust his remedies before the superior courts”.

“Considering that at present the aspect of sanction is being heard before the arguments on merits on charge, there is no merit in the application for early hearing filed by CBI and the question whether further arguments are to go on dehors the issue of sanction can be decided on the next date, subject to the orders passed by the Supreme Court,” the court said.

According to chargesheet, between 2004 and 2014, a conspiracy was hatched in pursuance of which BNR Hotels of Indian Railways, located at Puri and Ranchi, were first transferred to the IRCTC and later, for its operations, maintenance and upkeep, it was given on lease to Sujata Hotels Private Limited. It is alleged that the tender process was rigged and manipulated and the conditions were tweaked to help the private party.