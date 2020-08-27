Corporatisation of OFB to be completed in one year: Rajnath Singh

While answering questions from the participants, Rajnath Singh said the corporatisation of OFB would be completed within a year. (File)

Defence Minister Rajnath said on Thursday that the process of corporatisation of the Ordnance Factory Board (OFB) will be completed in one year.

The minister was speaking at the Atmanirbhar Bharat Defence Industry Outreach Webinar, which was jointly organised by the Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers (SIDM), Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) and Department of Defence Production (DDP).

While answering questions from the participants, Singh said the corporatisation of OFB would be completed within a year.

In July, the Ministry of Defence had invited Expression of Interest cum Request for Proposal for the selection of a consultant for strategising and implementing the proposed corporatisation.

