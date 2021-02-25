Corporates are new kind of thieves, says Rakesh Tikait

BKU leader Rakesh Tikait called corporates a new form of “thieves” during a kisan sabha in Agra on Wednesday. Tikait has been holding a series of panchayats in UP, Rajasthan and Haryana against the Centre’s new farm laws.

“Grains will be locked in safe. Never let someone trap your food. The corporates will set the price according to how hungry the country is. They will not make laws on MSP. When the price of crops will fall, they will open the doors, buy it cheap and sell it at higher prices. These are a new form of thieves and the country has to be saved from them,” said Tikait.

The leader claimed that the fight for farmers is also for the poor. He also attacked the government, alleging that prices have been rising and that farmers will be fighting against the issue. “We will make sure that the MPs and MLAs do not get pension if people in armed forces don’t get theirs. Where have prices of petrol and diesel reached? If petrol prices rise, rent will go up, expenses will shoot up too. BSNL has suffered, 4.5 lakh railway employees will be laid off. These thieves have played with the farmer’s turban and they will pay the price for it,” said Tikait.

He called for unity among religions and to prioritise farmers’ issues. Tikait alleged that the government tried divisive tactics to derail the farmers’ voices.

“We have to be very careful about this government’s design. In Muzaffarnagar, they made the Hindus and Muslims fight. They want to divide the Sikhs. But we have to be very careful and not fall prey to these. We have to stay united.”