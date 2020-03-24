Coronavirus: Arrests for defying Janata Curfew, FIRs for violating Section 144

In Jharkhand, the police on Monday registered 12 FIRs against Ranchi residents for violating lockdown orders and for unlawful assembly under Section 144. (File Photo) In Jharkhand, the police on Monday registered 12 FIRs against Ranchi residents for violating lockdown orders and for unlawful assembly under Section 144. (File Photo)

Arrests were made at several places across the country for defying restrictions put in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

In Ahmedabad, a day after dozens of people came out on the streets in Khadia area, allegedly to “celebrate the 5 pm commemoration call” during the Janata Curfew against the spread of coronavirus, the police booked 40 people, of which 19 have been named, for defying Section 144 imposed in the city.

According to Ahmedabad city police, 25 men and 15 women along with children were seen as part of a procession on the road near Raipur police chowki in Khadia area of old city around 5 pm on Sunday. The group of 10-15 women participated in garba dance during the procession.

A senior police official at Khadia police station said, “Around 5 pm, one of our patrolling teams noticed dozens of people out on the streets, near a shop called Labh Card near Raipur police chowki, who were part of a procession with drums and utensils. A warning was immediately issued by senior inspector of Khadia police station, AM Tadvi, asking the people to return to their homes, However, a few still remained on the streets and police identified and booked them later,” said

In Jharkhand, the police on Monday registered 12 FIRs against Ranchi residents for violating lockdown orders and for unlawful assembly under Section 144. Jharkhand announced a complete lockdown on Monday evening and suspended all bus services within the state and within the state as well in an attempt to contain the outbreak.

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TlQtIjP8vAs

The police said three cases were registered against violators of lockdown at Doranda police station, six at Jagganathpur police station for violating lockdown orders and unlawful assembly, and one casew under Argoda Police Station for unlawful assembly. Ranchi SSP Anish Gupta said that two FIRs were also registered against “evening walkers”.

In a statement issued late on Monday, the Jammu and Kashmir Police said that 49 people have been arrested from Srinagar, Sopore, Handwara and Anantnag in the Valley in action against violation of prohibitory orders issued under Section 144 CrPC. In north Kashmir’s Handwara, the police said they have booked 35 people for violating the lockdown orders on Monday.

With the Kerala government imposing a lockdown from midnight, the police on Monday asked people to remain indoors and not to venture out without any valid reason, failing which stern measures, including arrests, would follow. State police chief Loknath Behara said there will be an effective lockdown and it will be coordinated by IGs, DIGs and District police chiefs.

Here’s a quick coronavirus guide for you to stay updated: Who all should be tested for Covid-19 and when? | How should you quarantine yourself? | How often (and how) should you clean your home? | What is the Janata Curfew announced by PM Modi? | Who are restricted from coming to India, and from when? | How long can the virus live on surfaces or in air around you? | Still more Coronavirus Q&A Explained news here

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.