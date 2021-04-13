With only 3 days’ vaccines left, Pinarayi Vijayan writes to Harsh Vardhan

With Kerala’s Covid-19 vaccine stock likely to last only three days, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday wrote to Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, seeking 50 lakh doses of the vaccine for the state.

In his letter, Vijayan said Kerala has a 45-day action plan for vaccination, which requires 2 lakh doses per day. So far, the state has received 56 lakh doses of the vaccine and 48 lakhs doses have been administered till April 11. As of now, the existing stock would meet the vaccination plan for the next three days, he said.

Vijayan said the shortage of vaccines in Kerala had been brought to the notice of the Union Health Ministry by the state’s chief secretary as well as the health secretary. “However, we are yet to get any additional supply of vaccine,” he wrote.