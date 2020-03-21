What states are doing to prepare for Janata Curfew tomorrow

A fruit and vegetable market in Pune, which was voluntarily shut on Friday. (Express photo by Pavan Khengre) A fruit and vegetable market in Pune, which was voluntarily shut on Friday. (Express photo by Pavan Khengre)

Maharashtra

State machinery will not be deployed to ensure that people comply with the Janata Curfew initiative. In Mumbai, BEST bus service will run as per regular schedule. However, metro services on the Versova-Andheri-Ghatkopar route will not function Sunday.

Bihar

* Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Amir Subhani said the state government will appeal to people to self-enforce the Janata Curfew, as urged by the Prime Minister. “We are not going to use any force. It is an appeal and we can only appeal to people,” said Subhani.

* Police headquarters sources said there would be deployment of forces at key locations as a matter of law and order preventive measures.

Tamil Nadu

* Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami announced that government bus services will be stopped on March 22. The Chennai Metro Rail Limited too will stop services for the day.

* The Consortium of Indian Petroleum Dealers (CIPD), an organisation that represents 54,000 dealers, and the Tamil Nadu Hotels Association, that represents around 1 lakh restaurants in Tamil Nadu, were among the industrial bodies that declared support for the Janata Curfew on Sunday.

Gujarat

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has called for complete support for the Janata Curfew, with bus services to be suspended or scaled down. Chambers of commerce have also announced their support for the exercise.

Karnataka

The Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited has announced the closure of metro services on March 22. The state government has also ordered the closure of all bars and sit-down restaurants, directing that only food delivery services will be allowed to operate.

* All liquor stores will be closed from Saturday night to Monday morning.

Assam

* The state government has announced no special measures for the Janata Curfew, but Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has appealed to the people to follow the exercise.

* “Following PM Shri Narendra Modi’s appeal, let us practice social distancing and take all precautionary measures to fight against #COVID19,” Sonowal tweeted. He added, “I also urge all to express our thanks to all those who selflessly working in the frontlines to counter Coronavirus on Sunday at 5 PM.”

Haryana

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has asked people to practice-self isolation and stay in their homes to observe the Janata Curfew. Transport Minister Mool Chand Sharma said Haryana Roadways buses shall remain off the roads on Sunday from 7 am to 9 pm.

Manipur

Chief Minister N Biren Singh has urged the people to extend their full cooperation to the Janata Curfew.

“People should support the nationwide Janata Curfew announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi… During this curfew, no one should neither leave their homes, nor get onto the streets or roam about our localities. This curfew will not be enforced using security personnel, rather it should be a ‘self-curfew’ which is being imposed by ourselves,” he said.

Jharkhand

A source in the government said that there are no instructions to enforce the Janata Curfew and it is up to the people to follow the exercise.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren has not commented on the curfew. He, however, told media that the government is taking enough measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 in Jharkhand.

Uttarakhand

Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has appealed to the public to cooperate and follow the Janata Curfew on Sunday. In a video conference with district magistrates Rawat also appealed to the elderly and children to stay at home. DG (Law and Order) Ashok Kumar said there is an appeal to follow the exercise “in the interest of nation, society and self-interest”. He said the Janata Curfew will not be forcible.

Goa

Health Minister Vishwajit Rane announced that the state government is imposing CrPC Section 144 starting Saturday midnight. “The beaches too, everywhere in fact…,” he told reporters. “No weddings either…No festivities. People should take these advisories because ultimately it will harm their life.”

WHAT CHIEF MINISTERS SEEK FROM CENTRE

K Chandrasekhar Rao (Telangana): Suggested screening of all passengers at railway stations, among others, as measures to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Pinarayi Vijayan (Kerala): Urged PM to increase imme-diately the number of mandays under MGNREGA from the present 100 to 150 days, besides increasing the wages by at least by Rs 50.

B S Yediyurappa (Karnataka): Said he has pointed out to PM the need for reagents and opening testing labs at some places.

Amarinder Singh (Punjab): Asked PM for a fiscal package to combat the virus and permission to get tests done at private hospitals and labs. Also urged PM to allow payment of wages to MGNREGA workers who could come to work as a preventive measure.

Naveen Patnaik (Odisha): Sought quick steps by the Centre to expand testing facilities for coronavirus, payment of 50 days’ wages to MGNREGA workers and special economic package for various sectors in view of the crisis caused by COVID-19.

Uddhav Thackeray (Maharashtra): Stressed the need to increase the number of corona virus testing laboratories in the country.

