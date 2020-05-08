West Bengal: 7 die, 92 new cases in last 24 hours

Hospitals have released 296 patients after they recovered, including 31 since Wednesday evening. (Representational Photo) Hospitals have released 296 patients after they recovered, including 31 since Wednesday evening. (Representational Photo)

Seven more coronavirus positive persons died in the last 24 hours in West Bengal, taking the death toll in the state to 79, according to a bulletin issued by the state health department on Thursday. If deaths where co-morbidities are a factor are considered, the count rises from 144 to 151 – one of the highest mortality rate in the country at 9.75% (taking into account co-morbid deaths).

According to the health bulletin, 92 more people tested positive since Wednesday evening, pushing up the total number of cases to 1,548. The active case count is 1,101, it added, up from 1,047. Hospitals have released 296 patients after they recovered, including 31 since Wednesday evening.

The government said till date Kolkata, Howrah and North 24 Parganas districts had reported the most infections. In Kolkata, 783 people tested positive, while in North 24 Parganas and Howrah 324 and 220 people contracted the virus

As per the health bulletin, the authorities tested 2,611 samples since Wednesday evening. In more than a month, 32,752 samples have been examined. At present, 4,757 people are still in institutional quarantine, while 9,618 people are isolated in their homes.

Meanwhile, the state health department started work to turn the Calcutta Medical College (CMC) into a tertiary-level hospital dedicated to patients suffering from the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), a day after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s announcement,

Authorities said all doctors and nurses now working in different departments in CMC would be deployed to treat COVID-19 patients. They will have to complete a short professional training module before that. The government is planning to make CMC a 1,000-bed facility, with a huge isolation ward and Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

On Wednesday, the Chief Minister had said: “Keeping in view the increasing need for ramping up specialised COVID-19 treatment in the state, we have decided to notify Medical College, Kolkata, as a full-fledged tertiary-level COVID Hospital, which will start functioning from May 7, 2020, onwards. The facility at Medical College, Kolkata will start with 500 beds [for both COVID and SARI] which would be scaled up as per need, in phases. This will be the 68th dedicated COVID hospital of West Bengal.”

