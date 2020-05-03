Armed forces thank ‘Covid warriors’ LIVE updates: IAF holds flypasts, shower flower petals on hospitals

The IAF will conduct flypasts from Srinagar to Trivandrum, Dibrugarh to Kutch. During the flypast, the aircraft will shower flower petals at some places. (Representational image)
In a thanksgiving exercise to laud the efforts of the country’s healthcare workers engaged in the fight against Covid-19, the Armed forces are holding hold several “special activities”, including military band displays and flypasts to shower flower petals on hospitals treating coronavirus patients and . Later in the evening, the navy will light up its warships to express their gratitude towards the frontline workers.
While briefing the media on Friday, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat said: “Air Force will conduct flypast from Srinagar to Trivandrum and another one starting from Dibrugarh in Assam to Kutch in Gujarat. It will include both transport and fighter aircraft.”
The Army on its part will conduct mountain band displays along some of the Covid-19 hospitals in almost every district of the country, he said. The thanksgiving activities would start with laying of wreaths at the police memorial in Delhi and in other cities honouring the police personnel deployed for enforcement of the nationwide lockdown, officials told PTI.
IAF to hold flypasts, shower flower petals on hospitals, Indian Navy to illuminate warships. Follow LIVE Updates
One of the ships of Eastern Naval Command illuminated during rehearsals on Saturday.
# The thanksgiving activities would start with laying of wreaths at the police memorial in Delhi and in other cities honouring the police personnel deployed for enforcement of the nationwide lockdown, officials told PTI.
# An IAF helicopter will shower flower petals over the Infectious Diseases and Beliaghata General (IDBG) Hospital in Kolkata at 10.30 am.
# Flower petals would also be dropped by IAF aircraft over hospitals at Guwahati, Itanagar and Shillong.
# A flypast by Sukhoi-30 fighter aircraft would also be held by IAF over the Assam Assembly at Dispur in Guwahati.
# An Air Force band display would be held at Guwahati.
# A Chetak helicopter of the Indian Navy would also shower flower petals on the district government hospital in Kochi.
# The Southern Naval Command (SNC) in Kochi, in sync with CDS Bipin Rawat's directive, would represent the Indian Armed Forces to express gratitude and appreciation to the citizens of the nation for the perseverance and the efforts of the virus warriors.
# Senior officers from Southern Naval Command headquarters would visit General Hospital, Ernakulam, and thank the medical fraternity, paramedics, healthcare workers, police officials and district collector for their efforts in maintaining Ernakulam as a 'Green Zone'.
# Different aircraft of Indian Navy including Dornier, Sea King, Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) and Chetak would carry out a flypast over the Marine Drive in Kochi followed by a steam-past by seven Fast Interceptor Crafts (FIC) who are involved in coastal security of Kerala and Lakshadweep, along the Marine Drive, at slow speed with banners saying 'thank you' to the coronavirus warriors.
# Later, four Indian Naval and Coast Guard ships would anchor in the centre of the channel opposite the Marine Drive and carry out a traditional illumination and firing of green flares alongside sounding of siren to emphasise Navy's solidarity with the Covid warriors.
# The Southern Naval Command (SNC) band would play some famous numbers on a warship berthed opposite the CSL and Venduruthy bridge.
# The Eastern Naval Command (ENC) would also join the armed forces across the country to show solidarity with the “corona warriors” Sunday.
# Naval Officer-in-Charge (Andhra Pradesh) wouldbe visiting Government TB and Chest Hospital and GITAM Hospital, at Visakhapatnam, which are the designated COVID hospitals, and felicitate the medical fraternity.
# Then a naval helicopter from INS Dega would be showering flower petals on hospitals treating COVID patients at Visakhapatnam.
# Two Indian Navy ships would also be at anchorage off R K Beach and illuminated from 7.30 pm to midnight on Sunday. They would also salute the ‘corona warriors’ through traditional naval ceremonials.
# Two ENC ships would be at anchorage off the Marina Beach at Chennai to honour and salute these ‘corona warriors’ by illuminating and traditional naval ceremonials.
# These ships would also fire green flares signifying good wishes for the health of our citizens.
Indian Air Force aircraft SU-30 flypast Marine Drive in Mumbai thanking the medical staff and all frontline workers in fighting COVID-19. (Photo: ANI)
Indian Air Force aircraft flypast over Rajpath to express gratitude towards medical professionals and all frontline workers in fighting COVID19.
Navy chopper showers flower petals on Goa Medical College in Panaji to express gratitude towards medical professionals combatting coronavirus.
IAF chopper holds flypast over Government Hospital in Haryana's Panchkula. Indian Army band performs outside.
Indian Air Force to shower flower petals on hospitals across country.
