Vadodara COVID-19 patient likely to be discharged on Tuesday

Vadodara could see its first patient of COVID-19 being discharged from the hospital on Tuesday, if things go the way the authorities hope. Three of Vadodara’s nine positive patients have now recovered, officials of the SSG hospital in Vadodara said on Saturday.

One of the nine patients a 49-year-old man who was Vadodara’s first case tested negative in two consecutive reports and will complete his 14 days in the isolation ward on Tuesday, Superintendent of SSG hospital Dr Rajeev Daveshwar told this newspaper.

The authorities, as per protocol will discharge the patient on completion of 14 days isolation and after confirming that he has tested negative for the virus.

On Saturday Daveshwar said, “Three of our nine patients have recovered and tested negative in two consecutive samples. As per the protocol of the health ministry, they will be discharge and then again kept in 14 days of home quarantine. The first patient who is a 49-year-old man is completing his 14 days of institutional treatment on Tuesday as he was admitted to the ward on March 18. Since two consecutive samples have tested negative, we will discharge him on Tuesday. The other two recoveries are 29-year-old woman and her 46-year-old mother-in-law. All three people have been kept in a different ward now, away from those who are still undergoing treatment at SSG.”

The 29-year-old woman is the daughter-in-law of the 52-year-old man and the 46-year-old woman, who tested positive after their tour to Sri Lanka. The 29-year-old, who is in her advanced stage of pregnancy, contracted the virus through local transmission from her in-laws.

“It is a good thing that she has recovered but since she is in the end of her last trimester and could possibly go into labour at any time, we have set up a facility at the ward for any emergency delivery whether natural or by C-section. The patient was admitted to the hospital on March 21 and therefore will be here for one more week during which we will take complete care of her pregnancy as well,” Daveshwar said. Her 32-year-old husband and 27-year-old sister-in-law are also undergoing treatment at the SSG COVID-19 ward after testing positive last week.

Officer on special duty for COVID-19, Vinod Rao, said the protocol of the health department has made it mandatory for all recovered patients to be in home quarantine for 14 days. The authorities, however, are preparing for police officials to accompany the patient when he is discharged.

A health official said, “This will be Vadodara’s first case of a positive patient recovering and getting discharged. So, we will have to be cautious about the people’s reaction. We will be taking help of the police as we have already received calls from the people asking us about the discharge of the patient and what the authorities are planning.”

Commissioner of Police Anupam Singh Gahlaut said the police will ensure that the recovered patients are not ostracised by their neighbours and take proactive steps to keep them in quarantine. “Our officers are visiting people under home quarantine once a day. When a positive patient goes back home after recovery, we will visit them twice and help them in every possible way so that they don’t have to step out for any needs. We will also meet the neighborhood and ask them to dispell any unfounded fears as officers are there to help in case anything goes wrong. We will escort the patients home when they are discharged.”

