Coronavirus India Live Updates: India reports 18,088 new cases, 264 deaths; vaccine to be rolled out soon, says ministry

Wednesday, January 06, 2021
By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 6, 2021 9:49:24 am
Dry run for coronavirus vaccine at a Noida hospital on January 05, 2020. (Express photo by Abhinav Saha)

Coronavirus Vaccine India Live Updates:  India reported 18,088 new cases on Wednesday, taking the total number of infections to over 1.03 crore. As many as 264 deaths were reported, taking the toll to 1.50 lakh.

Days after two vaccines — Covaxin developed by Bharat Biotech with Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), and Covishield, a variant of Oxford AstraZeneca’s AZD1222 manufactured under licence by the Serum Institute of India — got regulatory approval, the Union Health Ministry said that they are prepared to roll out the mass immunisation programme within 10 days. The decision on rolling out India’s biggest adult vaccination drive will, however, be taken by the central government, it said.

Meanwhile, minutes from the expert committee’s meetings show how they changed their decision within 24 hours and recommended Bharat Biotech’s Covid-19 vaccine candidate for approval without proof of its efficacy in humans.

In other news, the World Health Organization’s director-general complained about China’s delay in granting visas to an incoming WHO team seeking to investigate Covid-19’s origins. In Europe, one out of 50 people has coronavirus in England now, the British government said. Germany extended its lockdown and tightened restrictions, while Italy strengthened some measures to counter the risk of a resurgence.

COVID-19 LIVE updates: Ready for vaccination within 10 days of approval, says Health Ministry; Bharat Biotech's Covaxin, Oxford Astrazenenca's Covishield granted emergency approval in India; and more. Follow the latest news on coronavirus pandemic in India and across the globe

09:49 (IST)06 Jan 2021
Ready for vaccination within 10 days of approval: Ministry

The Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday that stakeholders at the Centre and states were prepared to roll out the mass immunisation programme against Covid-19 within 10 days of the vaccines getting approval. The decision on rolling out India’s biggest adult vaccination drive will, however, be taken by the central government, it said.

At the briefing, the first after the approvals were granted, the Centre responded in detail to concerns over Covaxin being cleared without phase 3 efficacy data. ICMR DG Dr Balram Bhargava said statutory rules framed before the pandemic allow the regulator to grant restricted use approval on the basis of phase 2 data in emergency situations.

A mural spotted at New Friends Colony in New Delhi

With 20 more infections, the number of people tested positive with the new UK variant of SARS-CoV-2 went up to 58 on Tuesday, the Health Ministry said. “All these people have been kept in single room isolation in designated healthcare facilities by respective state governments and their close contacts have also been put under quarantine,” the ministry said on Monday. Comprehensive contact tracing has been initiated for co-travellers, family contacts and others.

Amid questions raised by experts and Opposition over the restricted use approval given to Covaxin despite no efficacy data from Phase III trials, Bharat Biotech MD Krishna Ella Monday said the company had “tremendous experience” in developing vaccines and that criticism against it was a “backlash against Indian companies”. Addressing a virtual press conference, Ella said his company’s work was no less than Pfizer’s, which also came out with a vaccine for coronavirus.

A day after India approved two Covid-19 vaccines, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday lauded the efforts of scientists and said that the country was proud of the research and work done by them to fight the virus. “We’re on the threshold of starting the largest vaccination programme in the world. The entire country is indebted to all scientists and technicians," Modi said. Modi Sunday hailed the two vaccine approvals as a "decisive turning point" for India’s vaccine development.

 

