Coronavirus India Live Updates: India reports 18,088 new cases, 264 deaths; vaccine to be rolled out soon, says ministry

Dry run for coronavirus vaccine at a Noida hospital on January 05, 2020. (Express photo by Abhinav Saha)

Coronavirus Vaccine India Live Updates: India reported 18,088 new cases on Wednesday, taking the total number of infections to over 1.03 crore. As many as 264 deaths were reported, taking the toll to 1.50 lakh.

Days after two vaccines — Covaxin developed by Bharat Biotech with Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), and Covishield, a variant of Oxford AstraZeneca’s AZD1222 manufactured under licence by the Serum Institute of India — got regulatory approval, the Union Health Ministry said that they are prepared to roll out the mass immunisation programme within 10 days. The decision on rolling out India’s biggest adult vaccination drive will, however, be taken by the central government, it said.

Meanwhile, minutes from the expert committee’s meetings show how they changed their decision within 24 hours and recommended Bharat Biotech’s Covid-19 vaccine candidate for approval without proof of its efficacy in humans.

In other news, the World Health Organization’s director-general complained about China’s delay in granting visas to an incoming WHO team seeking to investigate Covid-19’s origins. In Europe, one out of 50 people has coronavirus in England now, the British government said. Germany extended its lockdown and tightened restrictions, while Italy strengthened some measures to counter the risk of a resurgence.