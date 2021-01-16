scorecardresearch
Saturday, January 16, 2021
India Covid vaccination drive: Meet the frontline workers who got the first jabs on Day 1

Rolling out the inoculation drive, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the emergency use authorisation was given to the two ‘Made in India’ vaccines only after scientists were convinced of their safety and effectiveness.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | January 16, 2021 10:51:54 pm
A health worker being administered the Covishield vaccine during the innoculation drive at LNJP Hospital in New Delhi on Saturday.

As many as 1.91 lakh beneficiaries comprising healthcare and frontline workers were inoculated on Saturday, as India rolled out the world’s largest vaccination drive against the Covid-19 pandemic that has killed more than 1.5 lakh people and upended millions of lives in the country.

According to the Union Home Ministry, a total of 16,755 personnel were involved in organising 3,351 vaccination sessions across the country. The 11 states and union territories where both Covishield and Covaxin were administered were Assam (65 sessions), Bihar (301), Delhi (81), Haryana (77), Karnataka (242), Maharashtra (285), Odisha (161), Rajasthan (167) Tamil Nadu (160), Telangana (14) and Uttar Pradesh (317).

Rolling out the inoculation drive, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the emergency use authorisation was given to the two ‘Made in India’ vaccines only after scientists were convinced of their safety and effectiveness. The vaccines will ensure a decisive victory for the country over the coronavirus pandemic, he said.

PHOTOS |World’s largest Covid-19 inoculation drive begins in India

PM Modi also became emotional during his speech while discussing the disruption the pandemic had caused to people’s lives, their quarantine struggles and denying the dead traditional last rites. He also referred to sacrifices made by healthcare and frontline workers, many of who lost their lives to the pandemic.

India plans to administer shots to three crore frontline workers in phase one of the vaccination drive. There are 3,006 session sites across the country, where 100 beneficiaries each will be given either of India’s two indigenous vaccines, Covaxin or Covishield. Every beneficiary will need to receive two doses of the same vaccine, 28 days apart.

Live Blog

Earlier this month, the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) had given its nod to Oxford/AstraZeneca’s Covishield vaccine which is manufactured by the Serum Institute of India, and the indigenously developed Covaxin from Bharat Biotech for ‘restricted emergency use’.

The vaccine will first be administered to an estimated one crore healthcare workers, and around two crore frontline workers, and then to persons above 50 years of age, followed by persons younger than 50 years of age with associated comorbidities.

Following the launch of the drive, Bharat Biotech, the manufacturer of Covaxin, said that the company will pay compensation to vaccine recipients in case of any serious adverse effects experienced after receiving the shot. In the consent form to be signed by the vaccine recipients, Bharat Biotech said, “In case of any adverse events or serious adverse events, you will be provided medically recognised standard of care in the government designated and authorised centres/hospitals.”

The statement from the Covaxin manufacturer comes after questions were raised over the efficacy of the vaccine as its phase 3 clinical trials are yet to be completed.

