Coronavirus: Uttarakhand to start pool testing

Coronavirus (COVID-19): The Uttarakhand government has decided to start pool testing of suspected cases of coronavirus and issued directives to labs in this regard. Officials said the decision has been taken following guidelines of the ICMR.

Yugal Kishore Pant, Additional Secretary, Health and Family Welfare said that five samples will be tested at a time in pool testing.

“Directions have been issued to the labs for pool testing. It will enhance the capacity of the labs and testing process will speed up and there will be no delay in reports,” Pant said.

So far in the state, 37 of a total of 2,174 samples have tested positive for the virus, and the reports of 273 samples were awaited.

