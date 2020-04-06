Report to authorities by April 6 or face murder bid charge if any case reported: Uttarakhand DGP

DGP Anil K Raturi on Sunday issued an appeal to Tablighi Jamaat members who have been part of any gatherings recently to produce themselves before the police and administration by April 6. DGP Anil K Raturi on Sunday issued an appeal to Tablighi Jamaat members who have been part of any gatherings recently to produce themselves before the police and administration by April 6.

Uttarakhand Police have issued a warning to Tablighi Jamaat members, who have attended any congregations recently and are presently living in Uttarakhand, to report to the authorities by April 6 or face action under attempt to murder charges if any case of non-disclosure is found linked to any coronavirus infection afterwards.

There are 26 COVID-19 cases in Uttarakhand and 16 of them are linked to the Tablighi Jamaat. The cases have been reported in Dehradun, Nainital, Haridwar and Udham Singh Nagar districts.

DGP Anil K Raturi on Sunday issued an appeal to Tablighi Jamaat members who have been part of any gatherings recently to produce themselves before the police and administration by April 6. Their medical examination will be conducted and they will be put in quarantine and provided medical assistance if necessary.

“….if the police and administration after April 6 come to know that somebody was deliberately hiding himself and after that that person has spread infection in the area, action will be taken under the charge of attempt to murder, besides the Disaster Management Act and other sections of IPC. A case of murder will be lodged if someone dies in the village or locality due to that infection. Strict action will be taken,” the DGP warned.

DGP Anil K Raturi DGP Anil K Raturi

Raturi said state intelligence, administration and police officials were trying to track all Tablighi Jamaat members who had recently visited Nizamuddin and have now returned to Uttarakhand.

Police have compiled a list of 325 names of people who came to Uttarakhand from other states to participate in activities of the Tablighi Jamaat after March 1. Nine of these have left the state. Officials said that 260 of them were put in institutional quarantine till Saturday. Further, 383 people from Uttarakhand had gone outside the state as part of Tablighi jamaats after March 1 and 26 of them are yet to return while the rest are in institutional or home quarantine in the state.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.