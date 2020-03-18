Coronavirus: Uttar Pradesh to provide financial help to daily wagers

The government has also decided to give free treatment to people infected by coronavirus. (File Photo) The government has also decided to give free treatment to people infected by coronavirus. (File Photo)

As the UP government on Tuesday ordered the closure of educational institutes, offices and commercial spaces in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, it announced to provide financial assistance to daily-wage labourers in the state who will be hit by the shutdown.

At a Cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, it was decided to form a high-power committee under the chairmanship of Finance Minister Suresh Khanna and comprising agriculture and labour ministers to decide the nature of the assistance to the labourers.

“There is a section of poor people who go out for work daily to eke out a living, but these restrictions could affect their livelihood… In order to ensure that the daily-wage labourers are not affected, a three-member committee has been formed under the chairmanship of the state finance minister. The committee will also have agriculture minister and labour minister. The poor, most of whom earn their livelihood on a daily basis, will get a certain amount in their account through RTGS,” Sharma said, adding that the committee will submit its report to the Chief Minister in three days.

The government has also decided to give free treatment to people infected by coronavirus. “Also, if any government employee or private company employee has been infected by coronavirus, he/she will continue to get their salaries, and there will be no pay cut,” the minister said.

Adityanath directed that private firm employees can work from home.

While private employees have been asked to ensure as much as possible to work from home, another committee has been formed under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary to decide the line of course for Government employees in the state. “As far as government employees are concerned, a committee has been formed under the state chief secretary, and work-from-home protocol should be allowed where it is possible,” Sharma added.

On Tuesday, two more persons reported positive in the state, taking the total count of Covid-19 cases to 15.

State shut till April 2

The government on Tuesday extended the closure of all educational institutions, cinemas, mulitplexes and tourists places in the state till April 2, and implemented work-from-home protocol to the extent possible.

The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Competitive and other examinations have also been postponed till April 2, while all tourists spots have been shut. The government has ordered closure of all museums till March 31.

Stating that the coronavirus outbreak is in stage II in the state and efforts are to ensure that it does not escalate to stage III, minister Shrikant Sharma said the district magistrates have been instructed to spread awareness. Gram Panchayats and city development officials have also been ordered to ensure cleanliness. —PTI

