UP wants 200 trains to send brick kiln workers back

The Uttar Pradesh Government on Monday requested Ministry of Railways to run 200 Shramik Special trains to ferry workers from 12,000 brick kilns back to their states. There are around 3.5 lakh workers employed in brick kilns across the state.

Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Kumar Awasthi told the media the government is co-ordinating with brick kiln owners to ensure that workers are immediately sent to their home states. District administrations have been directed to ensure that the workers get their salary, he said.

The move comes after the UP Brick Kiln Association requested the state to arrange for trains to avoid hardships for workers.

The association’s general secretary Atul Kunar Singh said, “We have requested the government for Shramik Special trains and the fare will be paid by us… Initially, 200 trains are being booked. We will see if more are required.”

A government official said brick kilns were the only industry that was functional during the entire lockdown as workers stay near the site. It is usual for workers to return home during monsoon when brick kilns are closed, he said.

