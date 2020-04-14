UP to begin pool testing today, ICMR says not in areas with > 5% positivity

Government has decided to ramp up testing in the state. (File Photo/Representational) Government has decided to ramp up testing in the state. (File Photo/Representational)

As number of coronavirus cases crossed 550 on Monday, the Uttar Pradesh government said that pool testing of coronavirus suspects will begin in the state from Tuesday following the nod from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Under pooled testing, samples from several people are pooled or combined at a time and subsequently tested using the PCR/NAT test. In case of a negative result, all included samples are termed negative and the included people cleared. In case of a positive pool result, individual testing is carried out in previously reserved samples.

The expanded testing in large population groups through pool testing is helpful in saving resources given limited availability of test kits.

Briefing mediapersons here, Principal Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said that UP will be the first state in the country to start pool testing. “From tomorrow (Tuesday), we will start pool testing. ICMR has given permission to Uttar Pradesh to start pool testing of suspected cases,” Prasad said.

“For example, if 10 samples are mixed, and tested for presence of coronavirus, and they test negative, then it indicates that report of all 10 persons is negative and they are infection-free. If there is infection, then individual testing of the samples is done,” he said.

“It would save resources and would also speed up the testing process,” he added.

The Health Secretary, however, did not elaborate on the protocol and the method of the testing it. “We are still deciding on the protocol to use this method,” Prasad said.

For the past few days, the state government has been focusing on ramping up testing in the state. On Monday, Prasad said that the number of samples tested on a daily basis in the state has been continuously increasing. “On Sunday, we tested 1,980 samples, which is the highest so far,” he added.

Meanwhile, the ICMR issued an advisory on pooled testing based on a feasibility study conducted by it at King George’s Medical University (KGMU), Lucknow. The advisory, that does not allow more than five samples to be pooled, unless for the purposes of research says: “The number of COVID-19 cases in India is rising exponentially. In view of this, it is critical to increase the numbers of tests conducted by laboratories. Positivity rate in cases is still low. Hence, it may help to use the pooled samples for screening. A pooled testing algorithm involves the PCR screening of a specimen pool comprising multiple individual patient specimens, followed by individual testing (pool de-convolution) only if a pool screens positive. As all individual samples in a negative pool are regarded as negative, it results in substantial cost savings when a large proportion of pools tests negative”.

Stating that pool testing has been allowed to increase the testing capacity of laboratories, the ICMR said that it should be applied only in areas with low prevalence.

The Centre is actively considering introduction of pooled testing in zero COVID districts.

“In areas with positivity of 2-5%, sample pooling for PCR screening may be considered only in community survey or surveillance among asymptomatic individuals, strictly excluding pooling samples of individuals with known contact with confirmed cases, health-care workers (in direct contact with care of COVID-19 patients). Sample from such individuals should be directly tested without pooling. Pooling of sample is not recommended in areas or population with positivity rates of >5% for COVID-19,” the ICMR stated.

