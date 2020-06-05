UP records another peak in fatalities, total toll now 245

The last time such a high number of deaths were reported in one day was on May 28 (15 deaths) and May 22 (14 deaths). (File Photo) The last time such a high number of deaths were reported in one day was on May 28 (15 deaths) and May 22 (14 deaths). (File Photo)

Uttar Pradesh on Thursday reported its highest single-day fatality linked to novel coronavirus with 15 deaths in a 24-hour period, taking the total toll to 245. The last time such a high number of deaths were reported in one day was on May 28 (15 deaths) and May 22 (14 deaths).

Also, 371 new cases of Covid-19 were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of infected people to 9,237. The last 1,000 cases—from 8,000 to 9,000—were added in four days.

According to official numbers, three deaths each were reported from Meerut and Firozabad, two each from Agra, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahr and one each from Azamgarh, Pratapgarh and Balrampur. Principal Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said the fatality rate for those above 50 is over 30 per cent, and appealed to the aged, pregnant women and those with co-morbidities to take precautions.

