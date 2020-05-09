UP: New infection back to 3 digits, Fatehpur latest to report case

Meanwhile, four more patients died, taking the total death toll to 66 in the state. (Representational Photo) Meanwhile, four more patients died, taking the total death toll to 66 in the state. (Representational Photo)

With an addition of 155 cases in the last 24 hours, the number of positive cases reported in the state reached 3,214 by Friday evening. According to health officials, so far 1,387 people, including 137 on Friday, have been discharged and 66 deaths reported. The active cases are 1,761.

Fatehpur became the 68th district to be affected by the disease as it reported its first two cases. With Kasganj, Etawah and Azamgarh reporting fresh cases after being declared Covid-free, the number of such districts has reduced to six. “Nine of these (68) districts do not have any active infection case,” Principal Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad told media on Friday.

Meanwhile, the recovery percentage in the state has crossed the 40 per cent mark and now more than 10 percentage points ahead of the national average.

“While the national recovery percentage is at 29.35 per cent, the recovery rate in UP is at 40.09 per cent. Our surveillance programmes are continuously going on and so far 60,147 teams have been involved in the process. So far, 50,43,903 houses have been visited and screened, covering a population of more than 2.52 crore. At present, we have 1,885 patients in isolation wards and 9,575 in quarantine,” said Prasad.

The fresh cases included 36 from Agra (taking the number of cases there to 706) followed by 18 in Noida, 12 in Meerut, 10 each from Lucknow and Ghaziabad, nine from Mathura, six from Firozabad, five each from Jhansi and Sambhal, four from Bulandshahr and Banda, three each from Moradabad, Baghpat and Prayagraj, two each from Fatehpur, Amethi, Jalaun, Bahraich, Muzaffarnagar, Sitapur and Kanpur Nagar, and one each from Pilibhit, Varanasi, Jaunpur, Azamgarh, Mirzapur, Badaun, Rampur, Amroha, Kasganj, Etawah, Gonda, Shravasti and Deoria.

Meanwhile, four more patients died, taking the total death toll to 66 in the state. Noida reported its first death — a 60-year-old man. “He was admitted in a private hospital and tested positive on Thursday after which he was taken to the isolation facility at the Government Institute of Medical Science (GIMS) in Greater Noida where he passed away early morning,” an official said, adding that the cause of death was respiratory failure.

Among the 66 deaths, 16 are from Agra, 10 Meerut, seven Moradabad, six Kanpur City, four each in Firozabad and Mathura, two each in Jhansi, Aligarh and Ghaziabad, and one each in Noida, Prayagraj, Etah, Mainpuri, Bijnore, Kanpur Dehat, Amroha, Bareilly, Basti, Bulandshahar, Lucknow, Varanasi and Shravasti.

About the Arogya Setu app, Prasad said that some changes have been made in the procedure followed after receiving an alert from the app data. He said that instead of transferring the alert to the respective district, the state control room would act on this.

“Earlier, alerts and their data were being transferred to the district concerned, but now we have made a change and the state department control room is calling people and asking their well-being. In case of a symptom, we are recommending them to get tested,” said Prasad.

