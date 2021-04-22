UP: Health system overrun, many fail to get beds

In the few instances when calls went through, officials said a referral was required from the Central Command Centre for COVID or from the CMO.

A shortage of hospital beds continued in Lucknow on Wednesday as the Covid-19 second wave inundated health services and patients struggled to get admission to medical facilities. A list of 96 private hospitals treating Covid patients, provided by the Lucknow district administration, was of no use as many of the numbers mentioned in it were found to be switched off or unreachable. Others didn’t receive calls

In the few instances when calls went through, officials said a referral was required from the Central Command Centre for COVID or from the CMO.

Undermining the government’s claims that referrals were not required, several people in Lucknow told The Indian Express that medical facilities had told them that patients can be admitted only after a referral.

Despite repeated attempts, CMO Sanjay Bhatnagar and acting DM Roshan Jacob were not available for comment.