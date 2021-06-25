UP govt meets ‘Mission June’ vaccine target

The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday announced that it has achieved the target of giving 1 crore Covid vaccine doses in just 24 days – six days before its deadline – under the state’s “Mission June” campaign.

“The state government accomplished the goal of vaccinating more than 8 lakh people on Thursday, taking the cumulative doses to over 2.88 crore,” said a spokesperson. “From July, the UP government has been eyeing the next big target to administer around 10 lakh doses a day and achieving the landmark of 10 crore doses by August-end,” added the spokesperson.

Additional Chief Secretary, Information, Navneet Sehgal said the drive was organised on the directions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to cover the maximum number of people.

“UP has set a new record by administering one crore doses a week before the stipulated time,” Sehgal said. He added there was no wastage of vaccine doses during the mega drive. The number of vaccines being administered in a day is around 8 lakh, the government said. “The change in Centre’s policy, announcing that vaccines will now be free for all, contributed to the spike in vaccinations in the state,” said the spokesperson.