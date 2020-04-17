UP CM Yogi Adityanath: Attach property of those attacking health workers, police

Yogi Adityanath en route to his residence in Lucknow on Thursday. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav) Yogi Adityanath en route to his residence in Lucknow on Thursday. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav)

Coronavirus (COVID-19): A day after a team of police and health workers were attacked in Moradabad while they were trying to quarantine contacts of a coronavirus patient, Uttar Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday ordered attachment of properties of people involved in the attack, if they fail to pay for the damage to public property.

Directing magistrates and police chiefs of districts to ensure the security of health officials and take tough action against those involved in the attack of health workers, the Chief Minister ordered that in case of damage to property by miscreants while ensuring lockdown and screening of suspected coronavirus cases, money should be recovered from the accused, and if they fail to do so, then their properties should be confiscated.

Speaking to mediapersons during the daily briefing here, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Kumar Awasthi said, “In every way medical and police teams would be protected… The Chief Minister has also ordered to book the miscreants under National Security Act (NSA) besides Epidemic Diseases Act and Disaster Management Act.”

The NSA allows preventive detention for up to 12 months without a charge if the authorities are satisfied that the person is a threat to national security or law and order.

At least 17 people have been arrested in connection with the Wednesday’s attack on police and health officials in Moradabad. Chief Minister had termed the attack “an inhuman crime”.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister, who attended the office at the Secretariat here after 21 days, also directed officials to ensure strict implementation of the lockdown that has been extended till May 3.

At the meeting of senior officials, who are part of the 11 committees for control and management of coronavirus in the state, the Chief Minister fixed the responsibility of the respective DMs and SPs to enforce the lockdown strictly in their areas of jurisdiction, failing which action will be taken against them.

The Station House Officer (SHO) has also been made accountable for suspected coronavirus cases in their area of jurisdiction.

The SHOs should be ready to face action if a COVID-19 suspect is found in their area or anyone is found hiding a suspect case or information in this regard, Awasthi said.

“There have been reports about people either hiding coronavirus suspect cases or hiding information about them purposely. While action would be taken against them, the police station in-charge concerned will also face action if any laxity is found,” Awasthi added.

