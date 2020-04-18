Two restaurant owners held for food deliveries

The arrested have been identified as Kishore Chowksi and son Harshil Chowksi. (Representational Photo) The arrested have been identified as Kishore Chowksi and son Harshil Chowksi. (Representational Photo)

The Vadodara Crime Branch on Friday arrested two owners of a city-based restaurant, After Hours, for delivering food despite prohibitory orders in place.

The police had received a tip-off regarding the restaurant continuing routine operations and accepting orders over the phone. This comes a day after a pizza delivery boy in Delhi tested positive for COVID-19 and 72 families — were quarantined.

The restaurant located in Karelibaug area of the city is known for serving food post midnight, a time when most restaurants in the city are closed. The arrested have been identified as Kishore Chowksi and son Harshil Chowksi.

“They had been running the restaurant throughout the lockdown, but had restricted their orders to nearby localities to evade detection. Customers would place orders through the website or over the phone,” said police inspector JJ Patel. The two have been booked under IPC sections 269 (Negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 270 (Malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life).

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd