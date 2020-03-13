Coronavirus: Two more test positive in Kerala, count 19 now

An empty classroom at a school in Kochi, on Thursday. (Reuters) An empty classroom at a school in Kochi, on Thursday. (Reuters)

The number of people who tested positive for Covid-19 in Kerala rose to 19 on Thursday, officials said. The two people had returned to India from Dubai and Qatar, they said. The final confirmation of another person, who returned from Italy, is awaited.

This is the first time that people who returned from the Gulf have been tested positive. Earlier, those who tested positive had travel history of China and Italy, or were local contacts of a family of three which returned from Italy.

The person who returned from Dubai is now undergoing treatment at the government medical college in Kannur, while the person from Qatar is under isolation at the government general hospital in Thrissur. The passenger from Italy has been isolated in government medical college in Thiruvananthapuram.

Of the three, the 21-year-old youth currently in Thrissur had travelled from Doha to Kochi on February 29. He was on the same flight as the three-member family from Italy, who tested positive on March 7, and has been under isolation since that day and has been put into high risk category, sources said.

With the two cases reported from Kannur and Thrissur on Thursday, seven out of 14 districts in Kerala have reported Covid-19 positive cases.

After a review meeting, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told the media that things are not fully under control. “The anxiety still persists. Apart from two positive cases reported today, there are reports that two Keralites in Bahrain, both nurses, have tested positive, which calls for extreme alert. On Thursday, 900 persons were brought under observation, taking the total number of persons under observation to 4,880. Of them, 270 have been isolated in hospitals, while others are under home quarantine,” he said.

Vijayan said the spread of the virus could be effectively curbed, but there have been stray incidents from those who failed to stick to directions. “As the anxiety persists, there is no change in the decision to suspend all functions until March 31. As infection of aged persons is a matter of concern, visits to old-age homes and aged persons should be restricted,” he said.

To intensify preventive steps to tackle Covid-19, the government will conduct district-level meetings of all peoples’ representatives on Saturday. Ministers have been given charge of specific districts.

