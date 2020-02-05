Coronavirus: Two Kerala students from Wuhan under home quarantine go to Saudi Arabia

At the Kochi Medical College on Tuesday. (PTI) At the Kochi Medical College on Tuesday. (PTI)

TWO STUDENTS, who had come from Wuhan and were under home quarantine here, have slipped out of the country and gone to Saudi Arabia, disregarding the directions of the health authorities to refrain from travelling during the incubation period of the novel coronavirus.

Kozhikode District Medical Officer Dr V Jayasree said the two students had reached Kerala on January 15. While they did not have any symptoms of the infection, they had been quarantined. They left the country two days ago.

“We have informed the state control room,” Jayasree told PTI. “Our request to those under surveillance is that they should remain in isolation at home during the incubation period of 28 days, even if they do not have any symptoms, particularly those who have come from China,” she said.

State Health Minister K K Shailaja said the students would be brought back immediately. “No new cases have been reported. All those who are under isolation, including the three confirmed cases, are stable. Surveillance has been stepped up at all airports in Kerala, and health staff have been given training,’’ said the minister.

Explained | Why coronavirus virus could hit Indian pharma industry

As the number of persons under observation in Kerala for suspected exposure to the virus rose to 2,421 on Tuesday, the state health department sent text messages to them: “Kerala is proud of you. You are the brave warriors who sacrifice your freedom for the protection of society. We have each one of you in our hearts and souls. Let us join hands for a corona-free state.’’

Officials said 191 counsellors have been deployed across the state to provide psychological support to the affected families. Of those under observation, at least 100 are in isolation at various hospitals across the state.

Meanwhile, a day after the Kerala government declared the outbreak as a state calamity, the neighbouring states of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu began screening all passengers from the state.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App