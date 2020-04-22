Two Chhattisgarh workers on way home run over by goods train

They couldn’t understand that the train was coming as there was a curve on the tracks… Their colleagues were saved as they had gone to look for water, said a police officer. (File Photo/Representational) They couldn’t understand that the train was coming as there was a curve on the tracks… Their colleagues were saved as they had gone to look for water, said a police officer. (File Photo/Representational)

Coronavirus (COVID-19): Two migrant workers who were on their way home were run over by a goods train in Chhattisgarh’s Koriya district on Tuesday morning.

Kamleshwar Rajwade (21) and Gulab Rajwade (20) were residents of Ucchadih and Nevra villages of Surajpur district and were undergoing training for compost production at the Pendra Krishi Kendra. Stuck in Gaurela-Marwahi-Pendra district and their work stopped because of the lockdown, the duo left along with two others for their homes, nearly 130 km away in Surajpur district, on Monday night. They walked on railway tracks to avoid being stopped by the police.

After walking for 80 km, the four stopped to eat. “They stopped between Udalkachar and Darritola in Koriya district when a freight train ran over them. They couldn’t understand that the train was coming as there was a curve on the tracks… Their colleagues were saved as they had gone to look for water,” said a police officer.

Bhupesh Baghel writes to PM Modi, seeks Rs 30,000 crore aid

Raipur: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting financial assistance of Rs 30,000 crore from the Centre over the next three months with an immediate release of Rs 10,000 crore. He also requested that exemptions from the lockdown be extended in green districts for sweet shops, vehicle and electronic showrooms, repair works, sale of properties and all retail activities, to help the state gain revenue.

“Due to the long period of lockdown, revenue collections have come down to almost zero… there is also a big reduction in the amount that the state receives from central taxes… the state government is needing additional resources for the livelihood of the 56 lakh poor and needy families,” he wrote while also referring to financial assistance for industry, business, service and agriculture sectors. —ENS

