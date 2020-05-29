Trivendra Singh Rawat: ‘Can’t leave people on the roads… will continue bringing migrants’

Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat. (File Photo) Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat. (File Photo)

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat speaks to Lalmani Verma on the fight against Covid-19, the economic challenge the state faces and how it plans to make migrants stay. Excerpts:

How has the Covid-19 pandemic affected Uttarakhand’s economy and what efforts have you initiated for revival?

A single-window system has been set up so that industrialists can conveniently obtain permissions to start their units… The Prime Minister has announced an economic package of Rs 20 lakh crore in which major relief has been given to the MSME sector. Majority of industries in Uttarakhand are in the MSME sector that will benefit from this. As far as revival of the economy is concerned, a committee headed by Indu Kumar Pandey (a retired IAS officer) has submitted an interim report. A work plan is being prepared as per its recommendations.

What is the impact of lockdown on revenue receipts?

When economic and industrial activities are stopped, it certainly affects revenue. On one side, our revenue receipts have declined and on the other, we have given several types of concessions and rebates and have to bear their cost. A Special Development Plan is being prepared for increasing economic activities.

Migrants are coming back to Uttarakhand and this is leading to a spike in Covid-19 cases. How prepared is the machinery for this?

A huge number of people from Uttarakhand live in other states. Many of them want to come back amid the pandemic. More than 2.5 lakh people have registered so far. We cannot leave our people out on the roads. We have arranged buses and trains. The state government is bearing the expenses… We are bringing people but we are also following all protocols and health norms.

An Uttarakhand Migration Commission report says that more than five lakh people migrated from hills in the past 10 years due to unavailability of jobs, infrastructure, education and medical facilities. Youths are now coming back. How will you retain them after the lockdown ends?

We are seeing this as an opportunity to rehabilitate hilly areas… Mukhyamantri Swarojgar Yojana has been launched under which returnees will be able to get loans to work in service and construction sectors… The PM has given the call to become “aatmanirbhar” (self-dependent). We want to motivate our people to become self-dependent and capable to contribute towards making an “aatmanirbhar Uttarakhand”… This is the first time any government has started work for preventing migration as well as for reverse migration in a planned manner… Hill areas are in focus under the MSME sector. Rural Development and Migration Commission has been formed… A lot of improvement has been done in health sector…

How much has the state spent on Covid-19 management so far?

An amount of Rs 85 crore has been released from the SDRF head. From that, Rs 5 crore has been given to each district to make preparations for Covid-19 prevention and Rs 20 crore to the medical education department for strengthening Covid-notified hospitals and procurement of equipment. Rs 10 crore has been released from Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to the Medical Education Department for enhancing the capacity of government medical colleges identified for prevention of Covid-19. The state cabinet too has approved Rs 50 crore…

How much has the state spent on bringing back migrants?

Over 1.45 lakh people have been brought back… more than Rs 5 crore has been spent on bringing people back. The details of the expenditure are being collected…bringing them back will continue.

Char Dham Yatra and tourism sector are the backbone of the economy of Uttarakhand’s hills. After this loss in lockdown, what avenues are you looking at to revive the economy?

We have requested the Centre to allow certain tourism activities in a controlled manner in green zones. We are waiting for guidelines from the Centre on what will happen after lockdown 4.

What kind of financial support do you want from the Centre? Have you demanded any special package?

The world is facing the pandemic and it has affected India, too, on a large scale. Revenue resources of all states well as the Centre are affected. We cannot fight the virus separately. The PM has announced a package of Rs 20 lakh crore… Whether directly or indirectly, states get benefits of steps taken by the Centre. As for Uttarakhand, we have apprised the Centre about many things. We are receiving cooperation from the Centre and will keep receiving it in future.

