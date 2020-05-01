Coronavirus treatment: Karnataka panel suggests Fauci’s ‘promising’ drug

The recommendation for use of Remdesivir on coronavirus patients in Karnataka, which came before the study results were declared in the US on Wednesday, was made on the basis of findings from smaller studies, published in ‘New England Journal of Medicine’ on April 10. The recommendation for use of Remdesivir on coronavirus patients in Karnataka, which came before the study results were declared in the US on Wednesday, was made on the basis of findings from smaller studies, published in ‘New England Journal of Medicine’ on April 10.

Anti-viral drug Remdesivir, which according to US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Dr Anthony Fauci has shown “clear” evidence of helping COVID-19 patients recover, is among three treatment options recommended by a technical expert committee for trial among patients in Karnataka. Remdesivir, produced by US firm Gilead Sciences, costs around Rs 70,000 per dose in India.

“We recommended Remdesivir; an anti-infection drug called Sepsivac that can control cytokine storm reported in COVID-19 cases; and plasma therapy, which has received ICMR approval for trials in many places,” said Dr Sacchidanand, V-C of Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences and head of the expert panel.

The recommendation for use of Remdesivir on coronavirus patients in Karnataka, which came before the study results were declared in the US on Wednesday, was made on the basis of findings from smaller studies, published in ‘New England Journal of Medicine’ on April 10.

