Coronavirus: Travellers from Iran, Italy to be screened at Mumbai

Following a surge in coronavirus (Covid-19) cases in Italy and Iran, passengers flying in from the two countries will now be screened for the deadly disease at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport for suspected symptoms, officials said Wednesday.

While new cases of the virus are slowly decreasing in China, where the epidemic was first noticed last December, the outbreak is gradually escalating in other countries — Iran, Italy and South Korea.

Together the three countries have recorded over 1,600 cases and 40 deaths. Globally, over 80,000 cases of Covid-19 infection have been recorded with 2,750 deaths until Wednesday.

Currently, Mumbai airport is now screening passengers from China, Thailand, Hong Kong, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Japan, South Korea, Nepal, and Vietnam, apart from Iran and Italy.

Since January, 17, 53,981 passengers in 441 flights have been screened.

The state public health department has also provided an additional workforce to help Mumbai airport officials screen passengers using thermal scanners placed in pre-immigration areas.

Till now, Maharashtra government has placed 304 passengers under observation for suspected symptoms such as cough, cold, pneumonia or fever. Of them 91 were admitted in isolation facilities until their samples were tested negative for the virus. All these reports have come negative.

Currently, there are two persons under isolation facility at Kasturba Hospital, Mumbai, and one in Naidu Hospital, Pune.

