The government on Thursday decided to keep regular train services suspended till August 12.

Sources said that the decision was taken keeping in mind the increasing number of coronavirus cases in the country. All special trains — 12 pairs running on the Rajdhani routes since May 12 and 100 pairs operating since June 1 — will continue, they said.

The limited special suburban services which began recently in Mumbai to ferry essential services personnel identified by the local authorities will also continue to run, officials said.

“All tickets booked for the regular time-tabled trains for journey date from 01.07.20 to 12.08.20 also stand cancelled. Full refund will be generated,” the Railway Board order stated.

