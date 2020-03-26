Coronavirus: Three more test positive in Noida, district tally 14

The residents of the society have been advised to not step out of the houses since the risk of infection remains potent. The residents of the society have been advised to not step out of the houses since the risk of infection remains potent.

Three Noida residents tested positive for coronavirus Thursday, taking the total cases in the area to 14.

The three had not travelled abroad recently and came into direct and indirect contact with a couple in Sector 137 that had tested positive earlier, officials said. Till Thursday afternoon, Noida had the highest number of cases in Uttar Pradesh.

“Three more samples have come back positive. One of the patients came into contact with another positive patient following which his wife was also infected. The daughter of the couple that had tested positive earlier has also been found positive. The screening process has begun and we are tracing more contacts,” said Dr Anurag Bharagava, CMO.

The couple, residents of sector 150, had tested positive on Thursday. Officials said the man had met a person who tested positive and a British traveller following which he contracted the virus. Since the man and his wife live together, the woman contracted it from him.

The daughter of the couple, a resident of Sector 137, was diagnosed three days ago.

The society in Sector 150 and a hotel in sector 135 have been sealed for two days to contain the spread. The residents of the society have been advised to not step out of the houses since the risk of infection remains potent, officials said.

