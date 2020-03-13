Coronavirus: Three more test positive in Mumbai, Thane and Pune, 14 cases in Maharashtra

A 33-year-old resident of Pune, who recently returned from the United States, became the ninth person in the city to test positive to the virus.(File photo) A 33-year-old resident of Pune, who recently returned from the United States, became the ninth person in the city to test positive to the virus.(File photo)

WITH THREE more persons testing positive for novel Coronavirus (COVID 2019) in Mumbai, Thane and Pune, the number of positive cases in Maharashtra rose to 14 on Thursday.

This comes on a day when the Uddhav Thackeray government issued an advisory directing that all public functions, tours, drives and administrative programmes be called off in the wake of the spread of COVID 2019. It also announced that strict action will be against those who do not follow the instructions.

State Health Minister Rajesh Tope told mediapersons that of the three cases, the condition of a 64-year-old man who had returned to Mumbai from Dubai on March 8 was serious. Two days later, he was admitted to a private hospital for an existing heart condition. His samples were sent to Kasturba hospital, where they tested positive on Thursday evening.

“He suffers from co-morbidities, that is why his resistance against the virus went down,” said Additional Municipal Commissioner Suresh Kakani.

In Thane, a man who had returned travelled to France on a solo trip on March 2 and returned on March 8 tested positive. The 35-year-old man, who tested positive in Kasturba hospital — the nodal centre for treating and testing coronavirus — was admitted late Wednesday. He suffered mild symptoms and approached doctors, who referred him to the hospital. While he is stable, his wife and daughter are being admitted to Kasturba hospital for quarantine and tests.

A 33-year-old resident of Pune, who recently returned from the United States, became the ninth person in the city to test positive to the virus. Pune District Collector Naval Kishore Ram said the resident had returned from the US on March 1. Health authorities said he did not have any symptoms of the disease at the time of his return, and had stayed at his home after that. He, however, went to Naidu Hospital for a check up, where after coming to know his travel history, his throat swab was sent for tests to National Institute of Virology, Pune on Wednesday.

While 14 have tested positive, 396 samples have been tested for the virus — declared a pandemic by the World Health Organsation — in Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur so far, Tope said. He added that of the 11 cases that came to light on Wednesday, all patients were stable. One person from Nagpur had tested positive on Wednesday.

On Thursday, 1,295 passengers were screened at Pune, Mumbai and Nagpur airports. At least 50 new suspected cases were admitted across Maharashtra. In Pune, 41 suspected cases remain admitted in hospitals while there are 27 in hospitals in Mumbai awaiting test results. “At a time like this, it would be prudent to avoid large crowds… We have government functions like inaugurations, religious functions or even major political rallies, which should all be avoided. Collectors have been told not to give permission for any public events. Public gatherings should not be allowed to take place at all,” said Tope.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray also directed the administration to appeal to various organisations to refrain from holding any public or religious gatherings over the next 15 to 20 days. An advisory issued by the Chief Minister’s Office stated that tour operators have been asked not to book fresh foreign tours and provide the state administration with information of Indians who are still abroad.

“Ten people who have tested positve had traveled with the same tour operator. So, we have informed tour companies in every district to submit a list of travelers who had been abroad in the last 14 days to the collector office and they will have to be quarantined in the same district… A quarantine plan has to be submitted to the chief secretary by 11 am on Friday by the respective commissioners…,” Tope said.

The CMO has also urged residents not to queue up outside hospitals out of fear, as the virus does not spread locally. But those who may have traveled to China, Iran, North Korea, Spain, Germany, France and Italy after February 15 have been asked so isolate themselves at home for at least 15 days.

On whether Indian Premier League (IPL) be held, Tope told mediapersons, “…The state Cabinet felt this was not appropriate. The BCCI has not asked us yet but if it does, we will tell them this should not happen… If they agree to hold the games that will only be telecast on TV, we will have no problem. But the Cabinet has agreed that a crowd should not gather.”

Tope added that there was no need for people to wear masks. “The disposal of these marks may pose a risk of spreading the infection later… There is no need to fear but we should all be alert.”

The government has also pressed into action a standand operating procedure for all villages and set up control rooms at the districts. While various districts have invoked the Disaster Management Act, 2005, and appointed incident commanders, the state administration has asked for squads to be formed to identify persons who may have come in contact with those who have tested positive.

The district administration has also been tasked with dispelling rumours and misinformation. “The chilcken and poultry business has collapsed because of rumours that eating chicken causes the coronavirus. So, we have asked the district adminsitration to educate people through press notes,” said Tope.

