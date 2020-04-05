Coronavirus: the guest whom nobody invited

Going by the details of the different marriage resorts in Chandigarh, Panchkula, Mohali, and Zirakpur, at least 85 wedding functions have been cancelled or postponed at 12 marriage palaces. (Express Photo) Going by the details of the different marriage resorts in Chandigarh, Panchkula, Mohali, and Zirakpur, at least 85 wedding functions have been cancelled or postponed at 12 marriage palaces. (Express Photo)

Sushil Kumar Sharma of Kalka, Panchkula, had planned a traditional Indian wedding for his son Abhishek Sharma at Ramgarh Fort of Panchkula on April 15, 2020, but after learning of the lockdown till April 14, the family plans have been ruined. The couple will now wed at a Mumbai court on April 15, if the lockdown opens.

Sharma’s family is the not the only one in the Tricity, whose wedding function plans have been ruined. Going by the survey of 12 of the most favourite marriage resorts and hotels sites in the Tricity, more than 85 marriage functions have been cancelled in the lockdown period till April 15.

Speaking to the Indian Express, Sushil Kumar Sharma said, “My son lives in Mumbai, and his bride too. Our families had booked the Ramgarh Fort at Panchkula for April 12 to April 15, for the wedding functions. The bride’s family was to reach Panchkula on the morning of April 12, where their rooms for stay had also been booked. The wedding was supposed to be attended by almost 300 people.”

“However, due to a lockdown till April 14 now, neither the bride’s family nor my son will be able to come here. But since we have already got a date fixed as per the Hindu calendar by a priest, we cannot even change the date of marriage. It will thus be held on April 15, at a Mumbai court, and me and my wife will see them tie the knot through video calls, which is the option we are left with,” he added. Sharma further said that they had made advance payments for clothes and sweets, which he will now try get a refund of.

“It is not only the loss of the people, but we have also gone in a huge business loss due to the the lockdown. Our business is not affected just for now, but for the coming future too,” said Rajiv Chalana, General Manager of Ramgarh Fort.

“I had four marriage functions booked at my resort, starting from March 26 till April 17, but now the functions have been cancelled and the people are also not coming for future bookings as they are uncertain about the future, and are even afraid of holding bug gatherings due to the pandemic,” added Chalana.

Like Sushil Sharma, VS Chaudhary, a resident of Chandigarh was also compelled to cancel his son’s wedding reception at Sohi Banquets in Zirakpur.

Chaudhary said, “My son, Nishant Chaudhary’s reception function was scheduled on April 4. Arrangements had been made for a gathering of around 1000 people, and we had also distributed the invitation cards for it, but now the plan is ruined and we have informed the guests abut the cancellation through WhatsApp. We will reschedule the event now, but only after the lockdown it over.”

Samuel Massey, owner of Sohi Banquets at Zirakpur said, “In total, eight wedding functions have been cancelled at my venue. This is a huge loss to my business.”

At Grand Nimantaran Banquets at Zirakpur, ten wedding functions have been cancelled. The owner of the banquet, Rajinder Singh, said that he is yet to meet members from the ten families, to either cancel of postpone the function. “We had also made advance payments to the vendor for a function on March 22, which is yet to be adjusted with the vendors too,” he said.

At GK Resorts, Zirakpur, a total of seven wedding functions have been cancelled, six functions have been cancelled at Oasis banquet. At Palms resort on the Chandigarh-Ambala Highway, six wedding events have been cancelled.

Apart from wedding resorts, hotels are also facing a low in their business. Arpan Gupta, Sales Manager, Hotel Ramada Plaza, at Chandigarh Ambala Highway said, “We had 25 events including around 15 marriage functions cancelled during the lockdown period. The hotel industry is facing the biggest loss due to the lockdown, but we cannot go against the government orders.”

