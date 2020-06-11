Testing not must for asymptomatic travellers to Goa from today

ESI hospital in Margao, Goa. (File Photo) ESI hospital in Margao, Goa. (File Photo)

The Goa government has introduced new SOPs for people travelling to Goa, which will come into effect Thursday, with no compulsory testing for those asymptomatic, who will be given three options to prove that they are not infected with Covid-19.

Symptomatic travellers, however, will be taken to isolation and tested.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said for asymptomatic travellers, a Covid-19 negative certificate issued less than 48 hours ago by a laboratory approved by the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) at the time of entering Goa by road, rail or air will be taken as surety, and the passenger allowed to go home.

“Or they can opt for mandatory home quarantine for 14 days. They will be stamped and this means their family members also need to maintain quarantine for the period,” he said. Those in home quarantine will be monitored by health officer over the phone, with a team of Talati, constable, panch or ward member making checks to ensure home quarantine is maintained.

In circumstances where it is difficult for a traveller to make this arrangement, the government has an option of paid institutional quarantine. “The third option is opting for a swab test for Rs 2,000 and remain in a paid quarantine facility till the test results are out,” Sawant told reporters.

Goa has recorded 387 Covid-19 cases, of which 320 are active.

