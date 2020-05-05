Coronavirus: Telangana extends lockdown till May 29

Thermal screening of visitors being conducted outside an emergency ward at a hospital during a nationwide lockdown in Hyderabad (File/PTI Photo) Thermal screening of visitors being conducted outside an emergency ward at a hospital during a nationwide lockdown in Hyderabad (File/PTI Photo)

Telanagana Tuesday became the first state in the country to extend lockdown till May 29 — 12 days after a nationwide lockdown is scheduled to end on May 17.

Addressing the press, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao announced the continuation of existing restrictions till the remainder of the month to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus. The total number of coronavirus cases in the state stands at 1,085, including 29 deaths and 585 recoveries.

Under lockdown restrictions, all shops in rural areas are allowed to run, while 50 per cent shops in towns will be allowed to function. Private and public sector offices will be allowed to function with a third of the staff. Meanwhile, shops selling non-essential items will remain shut in red zones.

The state government has announced curfew hours between 7 pm and 6 am in all 33 districts of the state.

“Public should complete purchase of essential items by 6 pm and return to their residences by then. There will be curfew in the state from 7 pm onwards. If anyone is found outside, police will initiate action,” the chief minister said.

In red zones, no shops will be opened except those selling essential commodities. This apart, shops selling material related to housing, real estate and agriculture sectors including cement, steel and hardware shops will be permitted to stay open. A special review meeting on May 15 will decide on whether to let shops open.

The red zone districts in the state are Hyderabad, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Rangareddy, Warangal urban, Vikarabad, Suryapet.

“As many as 13 trains have taken migrants to different parts of the country till now. A train from Bihar is set to bring migrant workers who will work at rice mills. Pending Class X examinations will be conducted based on the recommendations given by the High Court. while duly following hygiene and social distancing norms,” Rao added.

While pubs and bars will remain closed, as many as 2,200 liquor shops except in the containment zones will open from tomorrow, from 10 am to 6 pm. There is an average 16 per cent increase in prices of liquor across all categories. While underlining that shops will be closed if social distancing is not maintained, the CM also said: “No mask, no liquor.”

