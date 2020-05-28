Telangana, anticipating case spike, plans 30,000 beds

The 12 government hospitals have a combined capacity of 4,777 isolation beds, including 325 ICU beds and 275 ICU beds with ventilators. The medical colleges can provide up to 15,500 beds, including 1,100 ICU beds and 200 ventilators. (File Photo/Representational) The 12 government hospitals have a combined capacity of 4,777 isolation beds, including 325 ICU beds and 275 ICU beds with ventilators. The medical colleges can provide up to 15,500 beds, including 1,100 ICU beds and 200 ventilators. (File Photo/Representational)

Telangana government, facing criticism from the high court for underwhelming Covid testing numbers, is readying up to 30,000 beds in a phased manner anticipating a spike.

The state government has identified 12 government hospitals, 23 private hospitals, and 21 private medical colleges, apart from converting a sports village into Covid-19 hospital. The 12 government hospitals have a combined capacity of 4,777 isolation beds, including 325 ICU beds and 275 ICU beds with ventilators. The medical colleges can provide up to 15,500 beds, including 1,100 ICU beds and 200 ventilators.

As the majority of Covid-19 cases since May 8 are from Hyderabad and surrounding areas, the government is focusing on scaling up treatment facilities in and around Hyderabad. Till May 26, there were 1,991 corona positive cases in the state, of which 650 are under treatment and 57 died. Health Department officials said that 24 of the 31 districts are free of coronavirus.

youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_qcKEMIYegw&w=560&h=315%5D

In Hyderabad, working on a war-footing, the Telangana State Medical Services Infrastructure Development Corporation converted a 14-storey building near Gachibowli stadium into a 1,500-bed Covid hospital, including 50 ICU beds with ventilators. The building was in disuse after hosting sportspersons participating in World Military Games in 2007. “We refurbished the building in 20 days. We outfitted each floor with beds, furnishings, bathrooms, oxygen supply lines, water supply and plumbing, and medical facilities. Facilities for 400 doctors and 1,000 staff have also been set up,’’ a TSMSIDC official said.

The government later intends to expand this facility into Telangana Institute of Medical Science and Research on the lines of AIIMS. “This new facility has been kept ready in case existing facilities are overwhelmed,” Telangana Health Minister Etela Rajender said.

The government has also directed 23 private super-specialty hospitals in Hyderabad to keep isolation wards ready but barred them from conducting tests. Officials said that about 5,000 beds would be made available by these private hospitals.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.