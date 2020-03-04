Coronavirus threat: Tamil Nadu has action plan in place, here’s what it is

Visitors and exhibitors wear masks in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, during the 35th edition of AAHAR, at Pragati Maidan, in New Delhi, Tuesday. (PTI Photo) Visitors and exhibitors wear masks in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, during the 35th edition of AAHAR, at Pragati Maidan, in New Delhi, Tuesday. (PTI Photo)

Amidst the fear of fresh cases of coronavirus being reported, Tamil Nadu’s public health system and community health workers are currently monitoring over 1,000 patients in home quarantines.

According to Tamil Nadu’s Directorate of Public Health (DPH), there are currently no suspected patients with coronavirus admitted to any state hospital. But it confirmed there were 1,367 patients in home-based self quarantines for possible links to virus-affected regions and symptoms. Hundreds of public health workers are monitoring these patients over the phone.

The government has also converted some hospital wards across the state, especially in Chennai and other major towns, into isolation wards. The DPH said isolation wards with a total of 235 beds are ready for use across the state. The state health department has also identified several buildings nearby major airports to convert as isolation wards as part of a standard contingency plan.

At least 20 medical workers, including doctors from the state health department, are deployed in a 24-hour service at the Chennai International Airport considering the number of airlines operating from far eastern countries. Not less than a dozen doctors and nurses are deployed at other major airports too, including Trichy, Madurai and Coimbatore, to screen passengers.

State public health director Dr K Kolandaisamy assured the situation in the state was not worrying. “We have deployed an efficient public health system on the ground and monitoring all potential cases besides following adversaries and protocols issued by the state and Centre. There is no need for panic in Tamil Nadu,” he said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd